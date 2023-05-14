Heartbreak for the murder of a motorcycle taxi driver in the Valledupar neighborhood

Just a few meters from his residence in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar, 30-year-old Marlón García Salas was murdered with several gunshot wounds. The event happened in the afternoon hours of this Saturday.

His relatives arrived at the crime scene, who regretted what had happened and cried over the lifeless body, showing their grief.

According to what was stated by the citizens, individuals on a motorcycle approached the victim and opened fire on him.

Officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

About the deceased it was learned that he was a motorcycle taxi driver.

