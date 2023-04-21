Heartbreaking account of the coach of the deceased young cyclist

“We are dismayed, he was only 17 years old,” says Edwin Donado, a young cycling team coach who died in the middle of the Anapoima classic.

The young man collapsed during the race, Juan José Ortega, 17, who fell ill at the end of the second stage of the classic to Anapoima, died in a Soacha clinic. Ortega stopped 3 km from the end of the second day in Alto de Mondoñedo. They put him in an ambulance and took him to the finish line, the young cyclist responded, but when he returned from the emergency room, his doctor Hernando Rojas could not see him well and asked to be taken to the hospital.

He arrived at the Clinic lifeless, minutes later his parents, José and Paola, were informed that he had died. Juan José began mountain biking at the DND Cycling Bogotá club. He did it under the direction of Edwin Donado, who, like the rest of the group, was deeply sorry.

«He was with me three or four years ago. I am a league coach and we constantly practiced. When he was not with me, he also rode a mountain bike with Hernando Rojas. What happened is very sad. I was devastated when I found out,” Edwin told the national media outlet.

“Juan wanted to do both mountain biking and road biking. In both he showed a lot of conditioning. In the first he went to the Vuelta del Futuro y del Porvenir and he did it well. He stood out,” Donado said. The DT pointed out that Ortega was dedicated, calm and focused on his work.

«I spoke with him like on Sunday. He was satisfied with what he was doing in Anapoima. In the group he always showed himself. He said he was fine and I warned him to take care of himself. The technician said: “I never heard from him again until my dad called me and told me.”

His father’s name is Jose. her mother, Paola, and a younger sister, Camila. and resided in Bogota. He “he became district champion and in 2021 he was on the Republican podium. That year he hit the road, participating in the Soacha Classic, ”said the grieving Bogotá coach.

Juan José was finishing high school and was offered to ride a bicycle in Europe, but in Colombia his manager told him that he had better get good results to pass his last school year and leave.

“He was great in the time trials and on the climbs he was devastating, great, good watts. he still finished the race, he did not give up. I cannot forget his joy and his desire to move on ”, he concluded.