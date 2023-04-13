With the accompaniment of the members of the community action organizations and the inhabitants of the neighbourhood, the burial of the community leader Alfonso Hernando Medina took place, murdered with a firearm in the Villa Jaidith neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

Funeral services were held at the Andrés Escobar Mega College and the obsequies with a Christian ceremony that ended with the movement of the coffin towards Gardens of Ecce Homo.

The presidents of communal action boardsl still do not come out of amazement about the tragic end of Medina, whom they admired for his social work.

“In the WhatsApp groups that we always manage, the man (Medina) is concerned about the dissatisfaction that the municipal and departmental administrations have had with us. We get tired of exposing our lives expressing all that our colleague Alfonso Medina said about what was being presented in the sector “said Armando Rincones, president of Asocomuna Dos in the city.

The community spokespersons expressed concern about the fate of other compañeros, such as the president of the Community Action Board of the Chiriquí neighborhood, Mayerli Camelo, who was close to Medina and also He has denounced threats as a result of his defense before the invasion of the cession areas of their neighborhood.

THE AUTHORITIES

The administrative authorities were also present at the funeral, announcing that progress in the investigation of the crime.

The Departmental Government Secretary, Eduardo Esquivel, indicated that the Prosecutor’s Office verified that the formal complaints of threats made by Medina were in 2018.

“In 2018 there were alleged threats from a complaint that had been structured in the Prosecutor’s Office by Alfonso Medina, but that in 2022 Alfonso himself had expressed that these threats had ceased,” Esquivel explained.

However, it was known to the authorities who checked and asked about the problems that the community leader was dealing with.

Alfonso Hernando became the 44th leader killed so far this year in the country, and the first in the capital of Cesar.