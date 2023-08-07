Heat Advisory Issued for Central Florida as Temperatures Soar to 90 Degrees with Heat Index Values of 107-112

Heat Advisory Issued for Central Florida as Temperatures Soar

ORLANDO, Florida – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for several counties in Central Florida. The advisory will be in effect from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm this Monday, as temperatures are expected to reach the 90 degree range in the area. However, due to wet conditions, the heat index values are predicted to range from 107 to 112, making it feel even hotter.

The NWS Melbourne, in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, warned residents about the high heat index values in the region. They also mentioned that some relief can be expected from scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

The heat advisory is applicable to all of east central Florida. While temperatures might be scorching, the NWS advises residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the extreme heat.

In light of the high temperatures, the National Meteorological Service has shared several recommendations to prevent heat-related tragedies. It is particularly important to pay attention to the most vulnerable groups, such as young children and babies, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat compared to adults. Older adults with pre-existing conditions, those on certain medications, living alone, or with limited mobility are also at higher risk of experiencing adverse effects from extreme heat.

Authorities emphasize that it is never safe to leave a child, disabled person, or pet locked inside a car, even in winter. Tragically, in 2022, 33 children lost their lives due to being left in hot cars. The NWS urges the public to stay informed about the latest information regarding heat-related incidents in 2023 by visiting the provided link.

Heat-related deaths are reported as early as April and can continue through December, especially in the southern states. With the heat advisory in place, Central Florida residents are urged to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated during this period of extreme heat.

For further information or assistance, individuals can visit the NWS Melbourne’s social media account or the official website for updates and guidance on how to stay safe in the heat.

As the heat wave intensifies, it is crucial for everyone to heed the warnings and ensure the well-being of both themselves and their loved ones during this period of scorching temperatures. Stay informed, stay safe, and stay cool.

