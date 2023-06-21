Home » Heat fills Thuringian emergency rooms | MDR.DE
The persistent heat is currently also being felt in the emergency rooms in Thuringia. As a spokeswoman for the Helios Clinic in Erfurt said, more patients than usual come to the emergency center. Older people who are dehydrated and exhausted and who have circulatory problems are particularly affected.

The oppressive heat is also noticeable in chronically ill patients. The health of many has deteriorated. The SRH Hospital Waltershausen-Friedrichroda also reported an increase in the number of patients suffering from the heat and therefore coming to the clinic. However, exact figures are not available.

