Heat in Hamburg: Summer temperatures of more than 30 degrees | > – News

Status: 07/10/2023 06:16 a.m

Hamburg experienced a hot weekend. The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned of great heat in Hamburg and other parts of the north for Sunday.

In Hamburg, temperatures climbed well above the 30-degree mark on Sunday. It was warmest on the Veddel: Temperatures of 33.6 degrees were measured there. According to the DWD, 38 degrees were even measured in Waghäusel-Kirrlach in Baden-Württemberg. Thunderstorms and rain followed on Monday night. As a result, it got a little cooler. Maximum temperatures of up to 24 degrees are expected on Monday.

Further information

The current weather and forecast for Hamburg. more

No more patients because of the heat

In the run-up to the hot weekend, the Asklepios clinics assumed that many patients would have to be treated for heat-related symptoms. These could be headaches, dizziness, circulatory problems and general malaise. However, the fire brigade said on Sunday that despite the heat, there were no more rescue operations.

Advice in the heat: hats, rest breaks and drink plenty of water

The experts advised drinking enough sugar and non-alcoholic beverages on hot days. Headgear, light clothing, shade, light food and rest breaks are also important, it said. This is especially true for small children, the sick and the elderly.

Further information

At temperatures above 30 degrees, many people no longer feel comfortable. These tips will help you endure the heat better. more

Heat tips also on the internet

Heat can be very stressful for the human organism. However, in most cases, being prepared with the right precautions is enough. The city of Hamburg, among others, provides tips on the website www.hamburg.de/sommerhitze. In addition, a so-called heat telephone was set up for the first time. General tips on protection against heat stress and the correct handling of extremely hot temperatures can be obtained by calling 040 115 (Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Further information

After the hottest day of the year with up to 35 degrees, thunderstorms brought some cooling. It’s still raining in many places today. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 07/10/2023 | 06:00 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

