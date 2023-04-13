Heat pumps are to become the most important heating technology in Germany in the future. This is what the German Environmental Aid and the Federal Association of Energy Consultants are demanding. Half of the residential buildings in Germany could already be heated economically with heat pumps – without extensive renovation measures.

In the “Heat Pump Fact Paper” the organizations admit that the most efficient and therefore most cost-effective way of operating a heat pump is in a well-insulated new building with surface heating systems such as underfloor heating. Then the heating system can work with a flow temperature of less than 35 degrees, has low power consumption and is significantly cheaper than, for example, a gas heater.

Partial refurbishment enables economical operation

Nevertheless, a heat pump can also be used economically with conventional radiators – if the residential building is either partially renovated or already in a good energetic condition. If the normal radiators manage with a flow temperature of 40 to 55 degrees, a similar level of efficiency as with surface heating can be achieved.

According to a study by the Association for Insulation Systems, Plaster and Mortar, this already applies to half of all residential buildings in Germany. The other half needs to be rehabilitated first. However, it does not necessarily have to be a complex full renovation. Using case studies, it is shown that individual insulation measures are sufficient to operate a heat pump economically.