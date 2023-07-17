Home » Heat stroke alert in Japan
Heat stroke alert in Japan

Heat stroke alert in Japan

Tokyo: A heat stroke alert has been issued due to the heat in Japan. Japan’s highest temperature was recorded in Kamagaya City (Saitama) in 2018 at 41.1 degrees Celsius. However, according to the relevant departments, the temperature is likely to increase further.

The temperature in Fukushima Hirono Town is 37.3 degrees Celsius and it is expected that this temperature will rise in the coming days and hence a heat wave will occur. Health experts have advised to stay at home in view of rising heat to stay safe from heat.

Keep in mind that on the one hand, heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in different countries of the world, now the citizens of Europe are in the grip of extreme heat.

Due to climate change, the American states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont, including Pakistan, India, Japan, and Spain, are also facing flooding after heavy rains.

