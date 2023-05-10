Heat wave: What are the consequences suffered by El Salvador?

El Salvador is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, and is expected to experience an increase in heat waves in the coming years.

Climate change is one of the biggest threats globally. The increase in temperatures is a reality throughout the world and El Salvador is no exception. With each passing year, the country suffers from intensifying heat waves, which has led to increased mortality and growing concern among health and climate experts.

El Salvador, a country already facing a number of challenges, now faces a critical question: is it prepared to face the coming heat waves? Or is it on the brink of collapse in the face of this growing threat?

What are the countries most affected by heat waves in the coming years?

A new study published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications has generated concern by delimiting the regions of the planet that are most at risk from coming heat waves.

According to experts, 31% of the regions analyzed between 1959 and 2021 suffered “statistically implausible extremes” in terms of temperatures, which caused alarm by not presenting clear patterns. This suggests that heat extremes could occur anywhere and at any time, increasing the risk to the population and infrastructure.

However, the regions identified as most at risk are the Far East of Russia, Central America, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Central Europe, Northwest Argentina, Queensland in Australia and Beijing in China. In addition, Central American countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama were identified as developing nations at high risk of suffering the consequences of heat waves.

In addition, the climate crisis is also affecting biodiversity and ecosystems in the country, with serious consequences for the local flora and fauna.

Records from the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) show that the temperatures this week are alarming, with averages of up to 41 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country and records such as that of San Miguel, where the needles marked 42.4 degrees. .

On May 5, the entity reported that the maximum temperature of 40.8° Celsius was recorded at its weather station in Lake Güija, “exceeding the historical record for the month of May for said station recorded in 2016 of 40.2 Celsius.” .

The forecasts and the reality, without even reaching the alarm, indicate that the entry of dust from the Sahara desert from last Sunday to Wednesday, May 10, in low concentrations, could open the caldera and trigger more heat waves in El Salvador .