Heated atmosphere at the asylum information evening in Dresden

Dresden’s Lord Mayor Dirk Hilbert (FDP) finally picks up the microphone and advocates an open, respectful dialogue. But there are always loud interruptions, occasionally from representatives of right-wing groups and the “lateral thinking” scene.

Mayor Hilbert is committed to taking in asylum seekers

When asked by the audience whether, as mayor, he would advocate taking in fewer refugees, Hilbert said clearly: “It is our humanitarian obligation to take in refugees.” A heckling that gets a lot of applause: “Is there also an alliance for poor pensioners?” Dresden’s Social Mayor Kristin Kaufmann (left) answers: “We are also there for the older population.” For older people there are already contact points for impoverishment, fears and loneliness.

It is our humanitarian obligation to take in refugees.


Dirk Hilbert
Mayor of Dresden

Not enough from June asylum accommodation

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the city of Dresden to accommodate more refugees, said Mayor Kaufmann, explaining the city’s situation. More refugees have come to Dresden since last year. According to Kaufmann, there were around 1,550 asylum seekers in 2022, and another 2,200 people are expected by the end of this year.

We don’t have the time to renovate properties and apartments. As a city, we don’t have the option of not taking in refugees.


Kristin Kaufman
Social Mayor Dresden

But time is pressing because from June there will no longer be enough apartments for refugees. That is why the living containers should accommodate almost half of the expected people. Kaufmann: “We don’t have the time to renovate properties and apartments. As a city, we don’t have the option of not taking in refugees.” After that it gets very noisy among the guests. Occasionally people call out: “And what about security?”

