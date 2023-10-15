Heating costs in 2023 – how expensive will pellets, gas and heating oil be?

Despite lower energy prices and price controls, heating costs for 2023 are still far away above dem Pre-crisis–Level. In an average 70 square meter apartment with central gas heating, heating costs in 2022 were between 940 and 2,215 euros, depending on the energy renovation status of the house. So it’s worth looking for savings potential. Experts say that by changing behavior and modernization Up to 1,270 euros in heating costs can be saved per year. However, according to a survey by 76 percent of Germans pollytix poorly informed about the costs of a heating replacement or renovation, which affects the willingness to do so Renovation impaired.

