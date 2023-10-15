Home » Heating costs in 2023 – how expensive will pellets, gas and heating oil be?
News

Heating costs in 2023 – how expensive will pellets, gas and heating oil be?

by admin
Heating costs in 2023 – how expensive will pellets, gas and heating oil be?

Despite lower energy prices and price controls, heating costs for 2023 are still far away above dem Pre-crisisLevel. In an average 70 square meter apartment with central gas heating, heating costs in 2022 were between 940 and 2,215 euros, depending on the energy renovation status of the house. So it’s worth looking for savings potential. Experts say that by changing behavior and modernization Up to 1,270 euros in heating costs can be saved per year. However, according to a survey by 76 percent of Germans pollytix poorly informed about the costs of a heating replacement or renovation, which affects the willingness to do so Renovation impaired.

See also  Niger: website of the new headquarters of the Italian cooperation in Niamey active

You may also like

Earthslide in Mbuji-Mayi: several residents of the Nkashama...

Fatal Four-Vehicle Accident Near Ysleta Bridge Causes Traffic...

Fico’s We Believe, facing the Council and Maicol...

The Canton Fair’s “New” Exhibition Hits Record High...

Storm surge on the North Sea coast restricts...

Piltuudis: Rohukülas is drowning – Lääne Elu

Anonymity in Powerball Lottery Prize Claims: A State-by-State...

Santa Marta receives the first ship with a...

Chain Management and New Prospects for Anhui’s Agricultural...

Fantastic sales!: All good things come in threes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy