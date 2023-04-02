The Union has criticized the traffic light coalition’s compromise on heating replacement. The agreement was a “big disappointment” for the citizens, said the parliamentary manager of the Union parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei (CDU), the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). It is still not clear how the conversion of the heating systems should be paid for. Meanwhile, the deputy leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Ulrich Lange (CSU), warned that construction would become more expensive.

The federal government had agreed on the details of the Building Energy Act on Friday evening. Exceptions were made for the planned replacement of heaters. From 2024, every newly installed heating system should still be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. However, the obligation should not apply to people over 80, for example, according to government circles.

In addition, there should be a three-year transition period in the event of defects. If the heater breaks, it can be replaced, but if it is gas or oil powered, it must be replaced within three years to meet the climate requirement. In addition, the existing obligation to replace the heating system after 30 years should remain the exception for one- and two-family houses.

Union faction deputy Lange told the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland” (RND, Saturday) that with their plans for the building energy law, the traffic light coalition “meets the people in our country, but also the construction industry to the core”. The plans will make construction much more expensive. The CSU politician also criticized the fact that the funding announced by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) remained “completely nebulous”.

At the beginning of this week, the SPD, Greens and FDP agreed, after a long dispute, to stick to the goal that from 2024 “if possible” every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. At the same time, promises were made to avoid social hardship, which can arise from the installation of a heat pump and necessary insulation measures, and to promote exchange. Money for the promotion should come from the climate and transformation fund. The details are still being negotiated.

The goal of legally underpinning the heating exchange away from gas and oil was already found in the traffic light coalition agreement with the target of 2025. After the uncertainties in energy supplies, especially gas, triggered by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the leaders of the parties agreed to bring this forward to 2024.

According to the agreement reached in the coalition committee, the cabinet is to launch the specific draft law in April. The federal government is therefore aiming for the law to be passed in the Bundestag before the summer recess.