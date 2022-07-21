Preventive spending for this year has risen by more than 65% Forced recovery is underway for 2.5 million unpaid fines in 2017-2018

IVREA

There are three budget changes that will land this evening (Wednesday 20) in the city council for a total of around 1.6 million euros. Compared to a first hypothesis, funding for a second call for aid for trade is postponed to autumn despite the motion approved unanimously by the courtroom a couple of months ago.

Now there is a greater urgency, linked to the increase in skyrocketing energy costs. In particular, an additional 366 thousand euros are immediately needed (180 thousand come from the central administration) out of a total of 600 thousand euros of increases foreseen for the 2022-23 heating costs of municipal buildings. In 2021, the expenditure incurred by the Municipality on heating was 850 thousand euros. The hypothesized increase therefore exceeds 65%, even if the Municipality plans to make some savings by closing the municipal offices currently housed in Palazzo Giusiana.

Among the major current expenses there are 50 thousand euros for the compulsory recovery of the fines of the years 2017 and 2018 and 15 thousand euros for the recovery of school canteen fees. As far as the fines are concerned, there are 4 thousand acts for a total of 2.5 million euros. «A question of fiscal equity – explains Deputy Mayor Elisabetta Piccoli -. At a time when resources are scarce it is essential that the Municipality collects its credits ». In the budget changes, the most interesting items concern the construction of the second hospital lift, the work on the false ceilings in six city schools, the relocation of the municipal offices now housed in Palazzo Giusiana, new resources (152 thousand euros) arrived for the reception project You know, the reception and integration system for asylum seekers and refugees.

The second lift leading to the hospital (130 thousand euros) will be built next to the existing one. The work is essential considering the continuous failures and long repair times of the first lift. The latest breakdown, which knocked out the structure for a couple of weeks, dates back to last April. On the other hand, works on false ceilings in city schools amount to 235 thousand euros (taken from the administration surplus). “In recent months we have carried out a series of checks in all the city complexes – explains the deputy mayor and councilor for the budget Elisabetta Piccoli -. The executive projects are already ready and therefore in the coming weeks we will intervene in the Arduino and Falcone middle schools, the Olivetti, Fiorana and d’Azeglio elementary schools and the Sant’Antonio nursery school. These are interventions that must be carried out in the summer before the start of the new school year ».

10 thousand for the transfer of social policies from Palazzo Giusiana to the town hall and Ragionera from via Piave to via Cardinal Fietta. Another 100 thousand euros will be used instead for design assignments linked to tenders that the Municipality wants to win. The most important tasks concern the Movicentro walkway and the rugby pitch stand. Then there are 40 thousand euros of IT equipment for the municipal offices, 10 thousand for the purchase of new software and regulatory adjustments, 10,500 to complete the asbestos remediation work and arrangement of the mezzanine floor of the municipal building. 19 thousand euros as an additional contribution to families with disabled minors who attend summer camps. 23,000 euros have also been allocated to meet the needs of market vendors who for some time, in the face of the inconvenience suffered in an area that now shows all its limits, have been asking, for Friday, to dismantle the stalls at the end of the morning , no longer staying in the afternoon.

On the front of the city playgrounds, 20 thousand euros are allocated for the purchase of new equipment and an additional 20 thousand for maintenance work. In the budget changes there are also 30 thousand euros for the works in Piazza Gioberti and 5 thousand euros for the purchase of street furniture. –