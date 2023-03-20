Home News Heating oil prices fall like a stone – oil prices continue to collapse
News

Heating oil prices fall like a stone – oil prices continue to collapse

by admin
Heating oil prices fall like a stone – oil prices continue to collapse

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in 16 months on Monday. This is due to concerns in the global financial markets that risks in the global banking sector could cause a recession. This would lead, among other things, to a drop in fuel demand and thus in oil consumption. Brent crude prices fell $2.08, or 2.9%, to $70.89 a barrel in ongoing trade on Monday afternoon. This is the lowest price since December 2021.

According to the surveys by the esyoil heating oil portal, heating oil costs 97.31 euros per 100 liters on Monday afternoon on average – and prices continue to fall. In some federal states, heating oil prices are now just over 93 euros per 100 liters.

The collapse in oil prices comes despite a historic deal in which UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, will buy the country’s second-largest lender, Credit Suisse, in a bid to stem the spread of a banking crisis. Following the announcement, the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and other major central banks pledged to improve market liquidity and support other banks.

According to a Reuters survey, economists expect the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday (22/03) despite the turmoil in the banking sector. But voices are growing, saying the Fed should pause monetary tightening for now but be ready to hike rates again later, Reuters reports.

A slowdown in rate hikes is likely to weaken the dollar, making commodities like crude oil more affordable for buyers. The analysts at the major bank Goldman Sachs lowered their price forecasts for Brent crude oil after prices had recently plummeted due to fears of a recession. Goldman Sachs now expects Brent to average $94 a barrel over the next 12 months and around $97 a barrel in the second half of 2024, compared to $100 previously.

See also  Heating oil prices fall too little - customers are waiting for discounts

Another bearish factor for crude oil was also the monthly report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) last Wednesday that global crude oil supply would “comfortably” exceed demand for the first half of this year. The IEA said global oil inventories rose 52.9 million barrels to 7.8 billion barrels in January, the highest in 18 months.

You may also like

China Eastern Airlines MU5735 132 people killed in...

Josef Krainer Prizes: Helmut and Helmut make history

The largest Swiss bank UBS is in talks...

The Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck Aissami resigns

Week against racism – opening for the first...

Putin and Xi assess Chinese peace plan for...

Curiosities of Chocó: Dangerous globetrotting assailant falls and...

Xi Jinping Meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Installment loans 51 percent more expensive than a...

The possibility of choosing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy