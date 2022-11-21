[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 21, 2022]On November 20, a basement heating water leakage accident occurred in a community in Chaoyang District, Beijing. Two female college students renting in the basement were scalded to death in their sleep. According to news on the Internet, the two victims were from other places and had just been admitted to the Beijing Judicial Bureau to become civil servants.

The official microblog of the Chaoyang District Fire and Rescue Detachment of Beijing stated that at 4:07 on the 20th, a basement heating water leak occurred in a community in Chaoyang District, and three trapped people were sent to the hospital for treatment. So far, two of them have died after rescue efforts, and one has stable vital signs. Cause of the accident is being investigated.

This tragedy has attracted attention. Weibo’s big V “Jingcheng Laoji” posted an article saying that the two girls who died were from other places. With their own efforts, they went to university and were admitted to the Beijing Judicial Bureau. They didn’t have enough money, so they had to share a room and a half basement. However, they didn’t expect that they would encounter a burst hot water pipe, so they couldn’t escape in their sleep.

“Ag pretended to be thinking” released pictures and text information of the accident scene on Weibo, pointing out that the basement where the accident occurred was flooded for nearly one meter, and the people living inside were burned to death in their sleep. , very young, it’s too miserable, there are seven people in total, two of them are really lucky that they didn’t come back, I hope this kind of tragedy will not happen.

Weibo celebrity “Qi Yuan” lamented: “It’s really not easy for the children of poor families from outside to live in first-tier cities. The pressure on people in the first-tier cities is too great. If the economy is rich, you can live in a safe and normal community. It’s because of my hometown. The development is mediocre, so maybe I only thought of coming to Beijing. Then because I don’t have a lot of money, I can only stay in an embarrassing living environment. Maybe I never dreamed that I would die like this.”

