Heatstroke on the Apuane path, hiker rescue – News

A 27-year-old hiker, who presented the classic symptoms of heat stroke, was rescued yesterday evening, around 9 pm, by technicians from the Massa station of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Tuscany at the junction of path 36 with path 170, on the buttress which divides the valley of Forno from that of Resceto and at the top of which is the mouth of the Vettoline.





The man, who had left alone in the morning for Mount Tambura and who was wearing jogging shoes, the rescuers explain, had not taken any liquids since at least 4 pm and was in the throes of severe exhaustion and nausea. The team of technicians with the doctor reached the place and proceeded to stabilize and pack the patient and then embarked on a long recovery downstream to Resceto on a very steep and impervious path. Two units of the fire brigade also took part in the operations.





The Alpine Rescue, in addition to renewing the appeal to common sense, recommends that summer excursions be approached with great care: from equipment (with priority for footwear) to water supply. In fact, the area is completely exposed to the sun and is substantially arid and has very steep and impervious stretches.



