Heavenly bread. Maria Lai on display in Rieti – Rieti

Maria Lai. Heavenly bread, Installation view, Rieti, Palazzo Dosi Delfini, 2023 | Photo: © Michele Alberto Sereni | Courtesy © Maria Lai Archive by SIAE 2023

Rieti – A reflection on the “contemporary sacred” inspired by Franciscan signs, which reinterprets the timeless spirituality of St. Francis of Assisi in a contemporary key.

It is the latest invitation addressed to the public by Maria Lai’s plots, which find their roots in the archaic rites of her land, between the stories and the humble poetry of everyday life. The work of the Sardinian artist arrives in Rieti, where, until 15 October, Palazzo Dosi Delfini hosts the exhibition Heavenly breaditinerary in forty works by the great artist from Ulassai, on the occasion of the celebrations for the Franciscan Centenaries, 1223 – 2023.

Conceived by Sergio Risaliti, director of the Museo Novecento in Florence, in collaboration with the Maria Lai Archive, and organized by the Mus.e Association, the exhibition, curated by Sergio Risaliti and Eva Francioli, was commissioned by the National Committee for the eighth centenary of the first representation of the Greccio 2023 nativity scene, to pay homage to the “Poverello of Assisi” through works inspired by the motifs that illuminate the life of the saint and find a sensitive interpretation in the work of the poetess of the threads.

Maria Lai. The bread of heaven, Installation view, Rieti, Palazzo Dosi Delfini, 2023 | Photo: © Michele Alberto Sereni | Courtesy © Maria Lai Archive by SIAE 2023

In his works, full of stories and symbols, between fragile creations in stone, fabric and wood, poems made of poor materials involving earth and sky, man and nature, the divine and the human merge, revealing themselves with a simple and universal language. Like Francesco’s teachings, Maria Lai’s creations seem to question the visitor about the mystery of existence, guiding him with childish amazement among the wonders of the world.

“I love the crib as an experience of something which, the more I investigate the inexpressible, the more I find truth, the more childish and naive I become, and the more I am reborn. (…) I love the crib because it gathers us around the hope of a new world” Lai said. Thus the exhibition draws inspiration from the artist’s ability to reinterpret the example of Francesco in a contemporary key, creator of the timeless narration of the Nativity scene created for the first time, at Christmas 1223, in a cave in the Rieti village of Greccio. Also on display The offera terracotta bread that describes the interest in bread-making, a metaphor for art and life, an element present in the artist’s entire production, fascinated by the rituality and mystery of “making it yourself” of the dough.

The recourse to thread, to embroidery, to the art of sewing, fundamental in Maria Lai’s mature production, emerges in particular in the Geographycloths embroidered with complex “astral maps” which, as the artist recalls, “they responded to the need for a relationship with the infinite, for an expansion and projection onto the distances”. Through Lai’s maps, the public travels beyond contingency, evoking worlds, constellations, astral harmonies. And the artist also entrusts her autobiography, thoughts and aphorisms to embroidery, translating them into delicate writings on fabric, where the language dialogues with the image, canceling the distances between poetry and the visual arts.

Maria Lai. The bread of heaven, Installation view, Rieti, Palazzo Dosi Delfini, 2023 | Photo: © Michele Alberto Sereni | Courtesy © Maria Lai Archive by SIAE 2023

“The exhibition Maria Lai. Heavenly bread – declares Sergio Risaliti, director of the Museo Novecento in Florence – reaffirms the centrality of the Museo Novecento in the Italian art scene by relaunching its role as a cultural institution engaged in the implementation of projects aimed at enhancing both the collections of the Municipality of Florence and the artists present in them, through exhibitions that cross the borders of the metropolitan city to open up to the national territory. On this occasion we focused our attention on the work of Maria Lai, a protagonist of Italian art of the 20th and 21st centuries, one of whose works has recently become part of the 20th century collections of the Municipality of Florence. His research, known today to an ever growing public also thanks to the tireless work of the Maria Lai Archive, seemed to us the most suitable for reinterpreting the timeless spirituality of St. Francis of Assisi in a contemporary key, celebrated today thanks to the articulated and intense work of the Greccio 2023 National Committee”.

The exhibition is open from Wednesday to Friday from 5 to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 13 and from 17 to 20.

