Heavier July 2023 payslips with wedge cut, that’s for who

Of beraking latest news Published on July 1, 2023

Rome, July 1st. (beraking latest news) – Thanks to the Labor decree definitively approved on Thursday, the cut in the tax wedge for employees with gross incomes of up to 35,000 euros rises by 4 percentage points. However, the measure will be temporary. It enters into force today and will end on December 31st. The study office of the Cgia detects it. In detail: for salaries up to 25,000 euros gross, the wedge cut goes from 3 to 7 percent. This will involve a hypothetical salary increase of around 70 euros per month; for salaries from 25 to 35 thousand euros gross, on the other hand, the reduction rises from 2 to 6 percent. An increase in payroll of around 90 euros per month is assumed.

Excluding agricultural and domestic workers, just over 13.5 million employees in the private sector of our country are affected by this measure, equal to approximately 86.3 percent of the total number of employees employed in the private sector.

In 2022, the taxman recovered over 20 billion euros from the fight against tax evasion. This figure, announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is “the umpteenth demonstration that in recent years the fight against fiscal infidelity is bearing fruit. Although 2020 was a very particular year due to the pandemic, the tax gap estimated by the MEF has fallen to 89.8 billion euros; of which 78.9 are attributable to lost tax revenue and the other 10.8 billion are the “fruit” of tax evasion”.

Although not being able to count on almost 79 billion euros in taxes each year, an amount which unfortunately still remains extraordinarily high, the Italian tax administration seems to have managed to take the right path to effectively combat this social and economic scourge which has always characterized negatively our country. Between tax compliance, split payments, electronic invoicing and the electronic submission of fees, a series of taxpayers – including hardened tax evaders, those who received payments from the State for a service or work rendered and then did not pay the ‘VAT and, finally, the professionals of the so-called “carousel fraud” – have been induced to repent.

Not only. Even the slight drop in the tax burden recorded in recent years has certainly had a positive effect on revenues, observes the CGIA. Although it is still completely insufficient, the reduction in the tax burden has contributed, in part, to reducing evasion, especially what is called “survival” tax evasion. Unfortunately, those who are completely unknown to the taxman continue undaunted to get away with it, as do the mafia-type criminal organizations that continue to cultivate their illegal trafficking with ever greater dedication. Not too “sensitive” to fiscal loyalty are also those multinationals and web giants who, in Italy, make millionaire profits, but pay the vast majority of taxes in countries with high tax advantages. According to the Mediobanca research area, for example, in 2021 around 30 percent of the pre-tax profit of the 25 main big tech companies present in our country was taxed in countries with advantageous taxation. This form of avoidance has allowed these entities to save 12.4 billion euros in taxes; if we consider the three-year period 2019-202, this amount rose to 36.3 billion euros.