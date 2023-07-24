Heaviest rain forecast for four more days in Telangana, redalert issued for 21 districts of the state

Heaviest rain forecast for four more days in Telangana

of the state 21 Redalert issued for districts

The possibility of increasing the holidays of educational institutions!!

Hyderabad: 23. July (sahrnews.com)

Due to heavy rains in the state of Telangana for the last five days, almost all the reservoirs of the state have been flooded. Crops and roads have been damaged on lakhs of acres of land, normal life has come to a standstill.

In a few districts, the intensity of rain had reduced on Saturday and today, Sunday. In such a situation, the Central Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of more rain in the state for four days from today due to the decrease in air pressure in the Bay of Bengal. 21 Especially in the districts today July 23 And tomorrow July 24 A red alert has been issued predicting the heaviest rain on Monday.

These include the districts of Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Waqarabad, Kamareddy, Sirsala, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Pedapalli, Jaishankar Bhopalpalli, Mulg, Jangaon, Hanmakanda, Warangal, Mehboobabad, Bhadradri Kota Goram, Khammam, Bhongir, Medchal and Rangareddy.

While the districts of Adilabad, Jagatial, Nirmal, Mehboob Nagar, Narayanpet, Vanaparthi, Nagar Kurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Suryapet, Kumaram Bheem and Mancharial will receive average rainfall with thunder and winds during these four days.

Cotton and other crops have been severely damaged in many districts due to continuous rain. Along with this, thousands of kilometers of roads have also been destroyed. The people of Hyderabad have also faced severe problems where the roads and low-lying areas have turned into lakes.

This was the reason why the government had earlier given a holiday to all public and private educational institutions within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Later, public and private offices were also declared a holiday, then on Saturday, the entire state’s educational institutions were given a holiday. Now, due to the forecast of heavy rain again, it is likely that the state education department may declare a holiday to the state’s educational institutions on Monday and Tuesday as well.

On the other hand, due to heavy rain in the upper areas, especially in Waqarabad district, excess flood water started reaching the two reservoirs of Hyderabad, Baikh Sagar and Usman Sagar. July 21 All the support from the water board 5 By opening the gate 4,120 A cubic liter of water was released into the Musa river.

There in Usman Sagar 300 cusec liters of flood water is reaching the total water level 3.9 TMC is currently its water level 2.980 It has reached TMC. If the rain continues, excess water is sure to be released from here. Excess water is also being continuously released from Hussain Sagar.

All the water reservoirs of the state have been filled up and more water is being released from them. Due to the heavy rain in Waqarabad district, the crops of cotton, corn, turmeric and various vegetables have been destroyed on hundreds of acres of land. Water has accumulated in the fields.

