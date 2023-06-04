Heavily drunk – “unconscious” woman in front of the stadium was powerful: police officer injured

The decision on the lawn in Graz-Liebenau had been made a long time ago, the Sturm-Elf had won 2-0 against LASK in the Bundesliga final on Saturday. Shortly before midnight, the match then experienced a curious and inglorious aftermath: As the police announced on Sunday, like the Red Cross, they were called to the stadium forecourt because of a person who was supposedly found unconscious. When the colleagues arrived on site, the person in question – a 33-year-old woman – turned out to be heavily intoxicated. “She refused any help from the Red Cross and then sat down in the middle of the road. Because of her obvious alcoholism, the police officers tried to get the 33-year-old off the road,” it said on Sunday.