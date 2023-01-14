In addition to the copious rain, there was a severe storm electricity, which caused blackouts in parts of the city.

A harsh winter has been taking place in Popayán, with heavy downpours at any time of the day and night, accompanied by electrical discharges that precipitate lightning and lightning with deafening sound effects, which cause great concern among the inhabitants.

The afternoon deluge this Friday, January 13, the day Popayán was founded, caused flooding in several places in this capital, emergencies that were attended by the Popayán Volunteer Fire Department, which also attends to the emergency that occurs in the municipality of Rosas, in the south of Cauca, where the new commander of the institution, Captain Francisco Arboleda, is located.

Meanwhile, in Popayán, Captain Juan Carlos Gañán Murillo coordinated operations to help families, due to the serious consequences suffered by the heavy downpour, which affected homes in the neighborhoods of El Uvo, Bello Horizonte, La Primavera, San Fernando, Campestre, Bosques del Pinar, Ciudadela San Eduardo, as well as in the villages of González, San Bernardino and Santa Rosa.

The Fire Department responded to the emergency with five machines; however, it was not enough, so he had to prioritize and go first to the places most affected by the floods.

The downpour was so copious and strong that many roads were turned into rivers, making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicles to pass through.

The damage caused by the heavy rainfall, registered this day in Popayán, is still unknown.