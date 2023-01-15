The head of state announced a billion-dollar investment to draw, far from the tectonic plate, a new road in about 70 kilometers, in addition to the purchase of land for victims.

This afternoon, President Gustavo Petro suspended his visit to Chile, a country where he was fulfilling an agenda with President Gabriel Boric, to directly address the emergency in the southern Cauca municipality of Rosas, where a gigantic landslide that left numerous families homeless.

However, his intention to meet with the affected community could not be fulfilled, since the presidential plane could not land at the Guillermo León Valencia airport in Popayán due to bad weather, so he had to take a flight to Cali. From there he made announcements, such as a billion-dollar investment for the new route of the road and the purchase of land to relocate the affected population.

“For weather reasons the plane could not land in Popayán, now I am in Cali, therefore we could not have the meeting that had been called by the community affected by the landslide that has occurred in the Municipality of Rosas. As soon as we have acceptable climatic options, we will do it,” said Petro, after the failed landing of the presidential plane at the airport in the capital of Cauca.

He said that the National Risk Management Unit managed to avoid a tragedy, because it foresaw it, previously evacuating families from the disaster area, a circumstance that even has to do with a tectonic plate found in that area.

The president confirmed that there are 164 families in shelters, 64 houses destroyed by the avalanche, the entire area has more than 700 victims, the Unified Command Post has met with the Minister of Transportation, the mayors of Rosas and La Sierra, the Governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo, among other authorities.

He indicated that both urgent and medium- and long-term measures are being established to achieve fundamental connectivity, which is that of the south of the country, which has to do with almost all of South America, said President Petro, who also announced a billionaire investment to trace a new route in about 70 kilometers away from the tectonic plate that allows a better flow of mobility throughout South America and the departments of southern Colombia with Bogota and the center of the country.

He added that “there will be a plan to buy nearby farms, hopefully in the area, which will allow the relocation of the population that cannot return to that same place and to that extent the population enters to be compensated with more land than they had, average hectare per family, to produce food with the help of the State and to ensure that their new homes have the levels of dignity they need”.

Finally, he said from Cali that he hopes to meet with the community at the site of the tragedy soon.