Heaviest hailstorm and rain for one hour in Murpli mandal of Waqarabad district

The entire area was presenting the scene of Kashmir, crops were destroyed, trees were uprooted, electricity lines were shut down

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 16. March

(sahrnews.com)

The heaviest hailstorm in Murpli mandal of Waqarabad district this afternoon turned the roads, streets, roofs of houses, fields and trees into a tourist destination like Kashmir.

This sudden hailstorm with strong winds took the people of Murpli by surprise. When the people came out of their houses after the rain, they were horrified to see white snow (hail) everywhere. The local people say that they have never seen such a severe hailstorm (snowfall) before. Due to this hailstorm, the windows of many vehicles were broken. And it is reported that a few people were injured.

Heavy hailstorm, rain and strong winds in various places of Murpli Mandal today uprooted trees in many places and due to the fall of these trees on electric wires, the electricity supply is still closed in many places of Waqarabad district. The staff of the Department of Electrical is engaged in correcting them.

Due to the severe hailstorm and rain, various crops have been severely damaged at many places in Murpli Mandal. The standing mango crop has also been destroyed. This heavy hailstorm, strong winds and rain continued for an hour.

After which there was a severe drop in temperature in many places of Waqarabad district. Later, there were clouds with thunder and cold winds in Waqarabad, Tandoor, Mominpet and other places. Light rain is also reported in many places. Later in the afternoon, it started raining again in Murpli Mandal. From this heavy hailstorm in different places of Murpli Mandal, where the children enjoyed, many people collected these hailstones in large quantities.

It should be remembered that three days ago, the Meteorological Department, Hyderabad had predicted heavy rain for three days from March 15 to March 17 in the districts of the state including Waqarabad district.

