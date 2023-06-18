Heavy losses for Russia – Moscow loses 650 soldiers in one day

Von: Stephen Krieger

Death toll from dam destruction continues to rise. Fierce fighting continues in the east of the country. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

losses for Russia : Kyiv reports current figures

for : Kyiv reports current figures destruction of the Kakhovka Dam : Number of victims increases

of the : Number of victims increases The processed information, in particular on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine warcome partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from June 18, 08:15: The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to information from Kiev, Russia has already lost almost 220,000 soldiers to death or wounds in the war, around 650 of them in the past 24 hours alone. These numbers cannot be independently verified. An overview of the information on Russian losses according to the Ukrainian General Staff:

Soldiers: 219.820 (+650)

219.820 (+650) airplanes : 314

: 314 Helicopter: 304 (+2)

304 (+2) Panzer : 3984 (+7)

: 3984 (+7) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7729 (+23)

7729 (+23) Artilleriesysteme: 3847 (+13)

3847 (+13) Air defense systems: 364

364 rocket launcher: 610 (+1)

610 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6571 (+14)

6571 (+14) Ships and Boats: 18

18 drones : 3371 (+7)

: 3371 (+7) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 18, 2023

Ukrainian special forces fired a mobile artillery system of the 122mm D-30 howitzer at Russian positions in the Kherson region. © Felipe Dana/dpa

Ukraine-News: Putin asked to negotiate

Update from June 18, 5:15 am: During a visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, representatives of several African countries called on Russia to start negotiations with Ukraine. “We would like to encourage you to start negotiations with Ukraine,” said the head of the African Union and President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, according to the Interfax agency at a meeting with Kremlin chief Putin. South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We are convinced that the time has come for both sides to start negotiations and end this war.”

According to the delegation, which also includes representatives from Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, the Republic of Congo and Uganda, it has drawn up a ten-point plan as part of its peace initiative. According to the state news agency Tass, Putin spoke of a “balanced approach by the African friends in the Ukraine crisis”. However, after almost 16 months of Russian war of aggression, the hope of success is extremely slim. Before their visit to St. Petersburg, the delegation visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday.

Ukraine-News: The number of victims after the destruction of the Kachowka dam continues to rise

KIEV – About a week and a half after the destruction of the important Kakhovka dam, the number of fatalities in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson continued to rise. The Ukrainian authorities are now reporting 16 deaths as a result of the devastating floods, and the Russian occupiers on the other side of the Dnipro River 29. Dozens of residents are still missing.

Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately blowing up the dam, and many international experts also believe this is likely. Moscow denies that.

News about the Ukraine war: Makeiev calls for more weapons

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, has again pointed out that his country needs more Western support to defend itself against Russia: “Western support is essential for our survival. But it’s not enough: you can imagine, we have two Iris-T systems, a couple of patriots,” Makeiev told the Berliner Zeitung, referring to the two air defense systems.

Although Kiev is well protected, elsewhere more anti-aircraft systems, armored vehicles and tanks are needed. The diplomat reiterated Ukraine’s demand for fighter jets and long-range ammunition. (with agency material)