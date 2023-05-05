Heavy rain at 20 rainfall stations yesterday in Chongqing

Today (4), the Chongqing Meteorological Observatory announced that from 07:00 on May 3 to 07:00 on May 4, there will be showers or thunderstorms on cloudy days in northeastern Chongqing, with light to moderate rainfall and heavy to heavy rain in some areas, including Kaizhou 20 rainfall stations in the district, Fengjie County, and Wuxi County experienced heavy rain, with a maximum rainfall of 93.2 mm (Baili, Kaizhou District) and a maximum hourly rainfall of 34.3 mm (Yanshui, Kaizhou District, at 07:00 on the 4th).

Most parts of Chongqing are cloudy today and it will rain tomorrow.

From day to night on May 4, showers or thunderstorms in the northeast will turn cloudy to cloudy, with light to moderate rain and local heavy rain. The rest of the area will be cloudy with a temperature of 16-32°C; the central city will be cloudy with a temperature of 23-31°C.

From day to night on May 5, cloudy to showers or thunderstorms in various places, heavy rain to heavy rain in the northeast and southeast, light to moderate rain in the rest of the region, thunderstorms in some areas accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, gusts of wind and other strong convective weather , the temperature is 16-31°C; the central city is cloudy to moderate rain, and the temperature is 21-31°C.

From day to night on May 6, there will be showers or thunderstorms in various places, with light to moderate rain, heavy rain in parts of the northeast, and a temperature of 12-30°C; showers in the central city, with a temperature of 20-26°C.

The following road sections are greatly affected by the weather, please drive with caution

G42 Yurong Expressway from Yunyang to Wushan

G50 Shanghai-Chongqing Expressway from Zhongxian to Shizhu

G5013 Dazu Section of Yurong Expressway

G65 Baomao Expressway Nanchuan, Wulong, Qianjiang to Xiushan section

Tongnan Section of G93 Chengdu-Chongqing Expressway

Traffic reminder: Affected by precipitation, the above road sections are prone to low visibility and slippery roads. Please drive carefully and control the speed of the vehicle at the right time.

