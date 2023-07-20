Heavy rain continues in Waqarabad district, low-lying areas and roads turned into lakes, 91 mm rain recorded in Tandoor.

Heavy rain continues in Waqarabad district, low-lying areas and roads turned into lakes

In the tandoor 91 mm rain record, control room set up in municipal office, police guard on rivers

Hyderabad road has turned into a pond, DSP advises not to come out of houses unnecessarily

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 20؍جولائی

(Sahar News.com)

Monsoon is active in the state of Telangana. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days in various districts of the state, including Waqarabad district.

Heavy rains continue from Monday night at all places of the dignity district. Rivers and drains are flowing above their level in many places. The traffic system has been reported. Empty houses and move to safer places.

Padimul Mandal’s Mauza Indore has been severely affected by this rain where water has entered the houses and this Mauza has remained submerged. The same is the case with Malakapur, a Mauza on the border of Karnataka.

Intermittent heavy rains and heavy rains have paralyzed normal life in Tandoor Town since Monday and Tuesday night. In the tandoor over three days until this morning 90.7 mm of rain has been recorded.

Due to this rain, important roads, colonies and low-lying areas of the city have been submerged. Water has entered many houses in Shahipur and other areas. Floodwaters are gushing on a few roads. Due to heavy rain, Indra Chowk, Shant Mahal Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Bhadreshwar Chowk, Shahipur, Indira Nagar, Mal Reddy Pally, Adarsh ​​Nagar and Old Tandoor, many other low-lying areas have also been flooded.

The most terrifying sight of flood water was seen near Rajeev Groha Colony on Hyderabad Road which has become a regular occurrence every year during the rainy season. This important and busy highway connecting Tandoor with Hyderabad presents a scene of waterlogging. This entire area has been submerged in flood water.

The high road divider on this road looks like the embankment of a pond, from one side of which water is falling from the height of the divider to the other side of the road. Because of this, the traffic system on this important Tandoor-Hyderabad highway has been paralyzed. The surrounding schools, mosques, colonies, madrasas and shops have been flooded.

There, there has been a wave of joy among the farmers who were waiting for the rain, who were worried about the drying of their crops. In view of the heavy rain, a control room has been established in the Tandoor Municipal Office. People can contact the phone number of this control room for any help. 272021-08411 can report on

While in Waqarabad District, Jamiat Ulema District Waqarabad has also given phone numbers for relief measures in areas affected by heavy rains. 9550231571، 9000508991 And 9848592972 While issuing a request to the public to call these numbers for help.

On the other hand, DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Goad has advised the public to be vigilant in view of the ongoing heavy rains and not to step out of their houses unnecessarily. Talking to media representatives, DSPG Shekhar Goad advised the people of Tandoor Town as well as the people of all the assembly constituencies to be vigilant in view of the ongoing heavy rains in the state and the district.

The DSP has said that the residents of damaged and damaged houses should immediately vacate such houses and move to safe places. Also, make arrangements so that water does not enter the houses of residents of low-lying areas.

DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur has advised especially the youth and children not to go near the ponds, rivers and drains near the places. Likewise, stay away from electric poles and use electrical items in the houses with caution. He said that all these safety measures must be taken until the rains subside and come out of their houses only when necessary. He also requested the public to cooperate with the police on the arrangement.

“Also Read”

Humanity shamed in Manipur, two women were paraded naked by mob, both were gang-raped, Rooh Farsa video rocked the internet.

The case of theft of 2 million rupees from a house by breaking the lock in Tandoor was solved, money was recovered, two were arrested, three escaped: District SP press conference

Post Views: 563

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

