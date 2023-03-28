Home News Heavy rain in North Balochistan
News

by admin
Wednesday March 29, 2023, 2:38 am

Rawalpindi (UMT News) Meteorological Department says that North Balochistan has come under the influence of a strong western system, heavy rains are continuing in most areas.
Heavy rain is continuing in Chaman and its surroundings, low-lying areas are inundated and storm drains are overflowing.
Kozhak Top, Sheila Bagh, Qila Abdullah, Pashin, Ziarat are also raining while Harnai, Muslim Bagh, Khanuzai, Kan Mehtarzai, Saranan are receiving heavy rain.
After torrential rain in Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran border areas, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to take necessary measures.
According to PDMA, there is a possibility of flood situation in rain drains of different districts, there is also possibility of hailstorm in flood affected areas.
In view of the current situation, the administration has directed the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.
The PDMA says that in case of an accident, citizens should report to the helpline 0826612288.
On the other hand, DC Ismail Ibrahim has alerted the concerned departments in the district.

