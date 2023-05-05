Heavy rain warning for 8 cities and counties in Jeonbuk… Rain is likely to continue until the afternoon of the 6th :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[전주=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Eol = On the 5th of the 101st Children’s Day, the Jeonju Zoo in Jeonju, Jeonbuk Province, is showing a quiet appearance with no citizens visiting due to inclement rainy weather. 2023.05.05. [email protected]

[전주=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Dong-min = Heavy rain warnings have been issued in 8 areas in Jeonbuk.

According to the Jeonju Meteorological Office on the 5th, as of 6:30 pm on the same day, heavy rain warnings are in effect for Gunsan, Gimje, Buan, Gochang, Jeongeup, Sunchang, Imsil, and Sunchang.

Currently, in Jeonbuk, it rains 20 to 30 mm per hour in the southern part of the west coast and 5 to 10 mm per hour in other areas.

The cumulative precipitation from the 4th to 6:30 pm on this day is Sangha (Gochang) 130.5mm, Gangjin-myeon (Imsil) 116.5mm, Sunchang 105.8mm, Buan 96.9mm, Iksan 88.6mm, Naejangsan (Jeongeup) 88mm, Bunam (Jangsu) ) 86mm, Gimje 85mm, Baemsagol (Namwon) 83mm, Gunsan 77.4mm, Gui (Wanju) 54mm, Deogyusan (Muju) 42.5mm, Jeonju 40.8mm, Jinanjucheon 39.5mm.

The Korea Meteorological Office predicted that until dawn on the 6th, there would be strong rain of 10 to 20 mm per hour accompanied by gusts of wind, thunder and lightning, centering on the western and southern inland areas of Jeollabuk-do. This rain is expected to continue until late afternoon on the 6th.

An official from the Jeonju Meteorological Office said, “In areas where it rains until dawn, there will be strong and heavy rain along with gusty winds, thunder and lightning. Please be aware of facility damage and safety accidents.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]