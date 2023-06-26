Home » Heavy rain warning for six cities and counties in Chungcheongbuk-do… Up to 120mm or more by tomorrow :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
Heavy rain warning for six cities and counties in Chungcheongbuk-do… Up to 120mm or more by tomorrow

Heavy rain warning for six cities and counties in Chungcheongbuk-do… Up to 120mm or more by tomorrow

[청주=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Seong-hyun = Heavy rain warnings have been issued to six cities and counties in the Chungcheongbuk-do region. A heavy rain advisory is issued when precipitation is 60 mm or more for 3 hours or 110 mm or more for 12 hours.

According to the Cheongju Meteorological Office on the 26th, a heavy rain advisory was issued for six cities and counties, including Eumseong, Goesan, Chungju, Jecheon, Jincheon, and Jeungpyeong, at 4:40 p.m.

The cumulative precipitation in the province until 5 pm on this day was Eumseong 89mm, Chungju (Noeun) 88mm, Jecheon (Baegun) 75mm, Boeun 72.5mm, Okcheon (Cheongsan) 70mm, Danyang 37mm, Yeongdong 33.5mm, Jeungpyeong 33.5mm, Goesan 28mm, Cheongju 26.6mm, etc.

The Korea Meteorological Office forecasts that heavy rain will fall throughout the province due to the influence of the congestion front until the 27th.

The expected precipitation is 30 to 100 mm, and it is predicted that more than 120 mm will fall in the northern region.

An official from the Korea Meteorological Office said, “There will be places where there will be very strong rain accompanied by gusts of 20 to 40 mm per hour and thunder and lightning until 3 am on the 27th, so please take special care so that there is no damage.”

