Heavy rainfall: fire brigade deployments and impairments in rail traffic | > – News

The heavy rains did not cause any major damage in Hamburg. So far there have only been around 30 weather-related deployments by the fire brigade in the Hanseatic city.

In the districts of Altona, Rotherbaum, Wandsbek and Rahlstedt in particular, cellars have flooded or streets have been washed over. In some cases, rainwater accumulated on flat roofs and seeped into buildings. At the Landwehr S-Bahn station, the water collected in the pedestrian underpass. However, the rain did not cause as much damage as previously feared. Nobody got hurt.

According to the fire brigade, there were 31 operations in the Hanseatic city on Friday night because of the water. “But that was nothing earth-shattering,” said a spokesman. It was mostly about clearing water drains.

The weather also affects train services. The route between Berlin and Hamburg was closed, said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn. Accordingly, the trains are diverted via Stendal and are delayed by about an hour. Nationwide, there were delays and cancellations on Friday night due to storm damage, according to the company’s website.

In Hamburg Central Station there is a residence train for stranded train passengers.

The railway provided overnight trains for stranded travelers in several stations, including in Hamburg. Anyone who has booked a train ticket for Thursday or Friday can postpone the journey to a later date. “The train connection is canceled. The ticket is valid for the journey to the original destination, even with a changed route. Seat reservations can be canceled free of charge,” said the railway. Travelers should in any case in advance again inform onlinewhether your train is running as planned, according to the railway.

Severe weather warning lifted – sunshine again in the afternoon

The severe weather warning for Hamburg was lifted on Friday morning. However, the German Weather Service (DWD) is still expecting rain in the course of the morning. However, the low is slowly migrating to the east, with the muggy warm air being replaced by cooler ones. “In the afternoon there will be a lot of sunshine again in the north – just as if nothing had happened,” said weather expert Frank Böttcher at NDR Info, looking ahead. The maximum daily temperatures in Hamburg are said to be around 23 degrees.

