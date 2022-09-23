

Heavy rainfall in southwest China and cold air affect Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places



China News Service, September 23. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 23rd to the 24th, there was much precipitation in the southwest. There were light to moderate rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Guizhou and other places; Affected by the cold air, the temperature in parts of Huanghuai, Jianghuai, northeastern Jiangnan, eastern Southwest, and eastern Northeast will drop by 4 to 6 °C, with local temperatures above 8 °C

Heavy rainfall occurred in Liaoning, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Hainan and other places: from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, western Heilongjiang, western Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, eastern Inner Mongolia, central and southern Sichuan, southern Guizhou, northern Yunnan, central Guangxi, central Guangdong, and eastern Hainan There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in Jinzhou, Anshan and Dalian in Liaoning, Panzhihua in Sichuan, southwest Guizhou in Guizhou, Lijiang in Yunnan, and local heavy rains (100-189 mm) in Wenchang, Qionghai and Wanning in Hainan. In addition, snowfall occurred in Xilingol in Inner Mongolia, Zhangjiakou in Hebei, Nagqu in Tibet, and eastern Qinghai.

Strong winds and cooling occurred in Huanghuai and other places in North China: At 05:00 today, compared with 05:00 yesterday, central Inner Mongolia, central and western Liaoning, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, central and northern Shaanxi and other places experienced a temperature drop of 6-8 °C, and local cooling exceeded 10 °C ; Gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 occurred in the above-mentioned areas and northern Henan, Shandong, western Gansu, Tibet and other places, with gusts of magnitude 9 to 11 locally.

Rainy weather in Southwest China

From the 23rd to the 24th, there was a lot of precipitation in the southwest, and there were light to moderate rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Guizhou and other places.

In addition, from the 23rd to the 25th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of southern South China.

Cold air affects Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places

Affected by the cold air, from September 23 to 24, the temperature in parts of Huanghuai, Jianghuai, northeastern Jiangnan, eastern Southwest, and eastern Northeast will drop by 4 to 6 °C, with local temperatures above 8 °C; There are northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9. There are winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10 in the eastern seas of my country.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 23 to 08:00 on September 24, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern and eastern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, eastern Tibet, most of Sichuan, most of Chongqing, northwestern Yunnan, and Hainan Island. Among them, There are local heavy rains (50-90 mm) in southern Heilongjiang and northern Jilin. There are 4-6 winds and 7-8 gusts in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of the northeastern region, northern Hebei, Shandong Peninsula, southeastern Henan, southern Jiangsu, and Zhejiang. The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, and most of the Yellow Sea will have northerly to northwesterly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10. Among them, the winds in the northern part of the Yellow Sea can reach magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11. In addition, the southern part of the East China Sea sea ​​area,Taiwanstrait,TaiwanThere will be northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 on the east ocean surface and the northeastern waters of the South China Sea.

From 08:00 on September 24 to 08:00 on September 25, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan, northern Yunnan, central and southern Chongqing, northern Guizhou, and southeastern Hainan. Among them, southern Sichuan, There are local torrential rains (50-60 mm) in southeastern Tibet and other places. There are 4-5 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern and southern Heilongjiang, and eastern Zhejiang. most of the East China Sea,Taiwanstrait,TaiwanThere will be northerly or northeasterly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the east, the Bashi Strait, and the northeastern waters of the South China Sea.TaiwanThe wind in some parts of the strait can reach level 8 and level 9 gusts.

From 08:00 on September 25 to 08:00 on September 26, there were light to moderate rains in most parts of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, most of the southwest, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and southern South China, and there were local heavy or heavy rains.TaiwanThere will be northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts to 10 in the Strait, Bashi Strait, and the northern waters of the South China Sea.zhongnanhaiIn some sea areas in the northeast, the wind can reach level 9 and gusts of level 10 to 11.

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean to represent the views of this website or to confirm the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibilities such as copyright; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee, please contact us.