Heavy rains flooded homes, streets and forced the evacuation of families

The evacuation of three families in the El Granjero and Darío González communities: eight adults and two children, and the flooding of seven houses in the Nicaragua neighborhood, and several flooded streets and chaos of vehicular traffic, were part of the damage caused by the torrential storm in Greater San Salvador and in other municipalities in the interior of the country.

In this sense, authorities of the National Civil Protection System provided a preliminary report on the effects caused by the heavy rains that this Thursday caused flooding in various streets and communities in the capital and in the interior of the country.

The general director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya, explained that due to the storm they had to suspend vehicular traffic on the main street of the Málaga neighborhood, south of the capital.

The official added that a wall collapsed in the Guatemala neighborhood; He also said that there were 18 vehicles affected by the flooded streets.

A person was rescued alive after being dragged into a ravine in San Luis La Reina, department of Chalatenango, for which he asked people not to expose themselves when crossing rivers and ravines.

The authorities added that eight adults and two children were evacuated in the area of ​​the Nicaragua neighborhood as a preventive measure.

Thursday rain represents 15% of the year

According to data from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the total accumulated rainfall recorded this Thursday is 168.2 millimeters only in San Salvador, this represents 15% of the total rainfall recorded throughout the year on a national scale.

Traffic chaos due to floods

The relief bodies provided details of the flooded streets in the capital, boulevards and other highways in the country, including: Diagonal Universitaria and 25a. West Street; the 49th North Avenue and 1a. West Street; Diagonal Héctor Silva from the Medical Colony; various sections of Venezuela Boulevard due to the accumulation of water; the 5th North Avenue and 13a. Calle Poniente de San Salvador, among other arteries.

