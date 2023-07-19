Heavy rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi: 12 deaths, emergency declared in hospitals

12 people died when the wall of an underpass under construction collapsed near Golra Mor Chowk in Federal capital Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to heavy rains that continued between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor Ul Amin Mengal told Independent Urdu reporter Mona Khan that the workers were sleeping near the underpass under construction near Golra Mor Chowk when the wall fell on them due to rain, resulting in the deaths.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed regret over the death of 12 people near Golra Mor on Peshawar Road as a result of heavy rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and instructed the administration to remain on high alert.

On the other hand, according to Correspondent Quratul-Ain Shirazi, due to rain in the twin city of Rawalpindi, the water level in Nala Lai at Gwalmandi has started decreasing.

He said that the water level in Nala Lai had risen up to 17 feet, but now there is only four feet of water.

Earlier, due to the rain, the authorities had imposed a rain emergency due to the rise in the water level in Nallah Lai at Golmandi.

According to the Punjab Emergency Services Department, emergency sirens have been sounded and rescue personnel have started giving awareness messages in low-lying areas and Golmandi.

According to Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, more than 186 mm of rain has been recorded in Rawalpindi and currently the water level is 19 feet in Katarian and 18 feet in Gwalmandi while emergency has been alerted in hospitals.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in different parts of the country from July 18 to 23.

According to the Meteorological Department, Monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea will enter the upper and central regions of the country on the evening of July 18, which will intensify on July 19.

It was said in the statement that during July 18 to 22, low-lying areas are likely to be flooded due to heavy rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore.

On the other hand, according to the news agency AFP, due to the monsoon rains in Pakistan, around 14,000 residents and their cattle have been moved from various villages of Punjab to safe places.

