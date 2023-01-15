The heavy rainfall generated in Medellín flooding on public roads and houses, falling trees and mass movements.

The heavy rainfall in Medellín generated flooding on public roads and houses, fell trees and mass movements and two people died in the depressed area of ​​’Los Músicos’, on 43rd and 63rd streets, and 23 were injured by the collapse of a lighting structure in ‘Parques del Río’.

180 calls entered 123 with emergency reports due to the heavy rains and hurricane winds that occurred over Medellín in the afternoon–night of this Saturday, January 14.

The most unfortunate case was attended by “Dagrd” with the Official Medellin Fire Department on Calle 43 with Carrera 63, in the Conquistadores sector, where the depressed “Los Músicos” flooded. A vehicle with two people who lost their lives was trapped there.

“A flood occurred where the Official Medellín Fire Department finds a completely flooded vehicle and there are two corpses corresponding to two adults: a man and a woman,” said the director of the Dagrd, Laura Duarte.

One of the first cases attended by the Fire Department this Saturday was the collapse of the main node of the Christmas Lighting in Parques del Río. There were hurricane winds that caused the fall of eight gates that are part of the decoration and a palm pole. In the event, 23 people were injured, 17 adults and six minors.