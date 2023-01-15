Home News Heavy rains in Medellín leave 2 dead and 23 injured
News

Heavy rains in Medellín leave 2 dead and 23 injured

by admin
Heavy rains in Medellín leave 2 dead and 23 injured

The heavy rainfall generated in Medellín flooding on public roads and houses, falling trees and mass movements.

The heavy rainfall in Medellín generated flooding on public roads and houses, fell trees and mass movements and two people died in the depressed area of ​​’Los Músicos’, on 43rd and 63rd streets, and 23 were injured by the collapse of a lighting structure in ‘Parques del Río’.

180 calls entered 123 with emergency reports due to the heavy rains and hurricane winds that occurred over Medellín in the afternoon–night of this Saturday, January 14.

The most unfortunate case was attended by “Dagrd” with the Official Medellin Fire Department on Calle 43 with Carrera 63, in the Conquistadores sector, where the depressed “Los Músicos” flooded. A vehicle with two people who lost their lives was trapped there.

“A flood occurred where the Official Medellín Fire Department finds a completely flooded vehicle and there are two corpses corresponding to two adults: a man and a woman,” said the director of the Dagrd, Laura Duarte.

One of the first cases attended by the Fire Department this Saturday was the collapse of the main node of the Christmas Lighting in Parques del Río. There were hurricane winds that caused the fall of eight gates that are part of the decoration and a palm pole. In the event, 23 people were injured, 17 adults and six minors.

See also  Genoa kills his wife and then calls the carabinieri

You may also like

This is how the presentation of Juanfer Quintero...

Subject fell who abused a girl through a...

Vehicles would transit through Ecuador to bring fuel...

What is ordinary time

Boyacá officials are charged with irregularities in contracts

Shakira tops Google searches for the last week...

Shakira would face legal problems for the ‘tiraera’...

He made her ‘boja’! Ana del Castillo filled...

Productive sector alert loss of staple food

James Llanos Gómez – The Journal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy