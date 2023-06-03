Heavy riots by left-wing autonomists in Leipzig

In Leipzig, there were serious clashes between left-wing autonomists and the police on Friday evening. In the Connewitz district, a high three-digit number of people had gathered in the evening and objects had been thrown at emergency services and police vehicles, said the Leipzig police department on Saturday morning. Vehicles were damaged as a result. In addition, barricades were erected and set on fire in large parts of Connewitz and pyrotechnics were ignited. The police, in turn, used tear gas.

The police took stock of several injured officers on Saturday morning. An officer had to be treated in the hospital. In addition, a media representative was attacked and injured by unknown persons. Several investigations into breach of the peace, dangerous bodily harm, physical assault on police officers, damage to property and a violation of the explosives law have been initiated, it said.

After the verdict against Lina E., the left-wing autonomous scene announced a “Day X”. She threatened to cause one million euros in property damage for every year of imprisonment imposed on E.

In the meantime, the Saxon Higher Administrative Court has confirmed in the second instance the ban on a left-wing extremist demonstration planned for Saturday in Leipzig. After the verdict against the alleged left-wing extremist Lina E., the motto “United we stand – despite everything, defend autonomous anti-fascism!” called for protests nationwide on that day. The regulatory authority of the city of Leipzig had forbidden the demonstration because of the potential danger that was too high. The Higher Administrative Court considers the reasoning of the city to be plausible.

According to their own statements, the police are present with a large contingent in the city area. From Friday to Sunday evening, a so-called control area will be set up in the city center and in some other parts of the city. According to the information, officials can stop people there without any special reason and determine their identities.

Lina E., who lives in Leipzig, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Wednesday. But because she had already been in custody for two and a half years, she was initially released under strict conditions.

With her, three other suspected left-wing extremists were sentenced to several years in prison by the Dresden Higher Regional Court. They are also currently at large. After the verdict was announced, there were violent protests nationwide on Wednesday, including in Dresden, Berlin and Bremen. Police officers were massively attacked in Leipzig.