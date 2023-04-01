Home News Heavy video | Xiongan’s “new” changes-News Center-Nanhai.com
A hundred kilometers south of Beijing, a new city is growing.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the Xiongan New Area will be a historical legacy we will leave to future generations. We must adhere to the concept of “global vision, international standards, Chinese characteristics, and high-point positioning” and strive to build an innovative development demonstration area that implements new development concepts.

From the top-level design and planning to the current large-scale construction in full swing, Xiongan New Area is striving to practice the new development concept of innovation, coordination, green, openness, and sharing. It is constantly leaping forward and telling stories of rapid changes.

　　Planner: Li Zhengyu

Produced by: Sun Zhiping

Producers: Fan Hua, Wang Wenhua

Editor-in-Chief: Yang Yong, Yang Yunyan, Fan Shihui

Choreographers: Zhang Baokang, Zhang Jiajin

Reporters: Wang Hongliu, Zhang Baokang, Hong Ling, Zhao Xiaoqing, Qu Lanjuan, Du Fangfang, Zhang Shuo, Su Kaiyang, Zhang Weihua, Luo Xuefeng

Voiced by: Dong Qianqi

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

Produced by Xinhua News Agency




Heavy Video｜Xiongan's "New" Transformation



Editor in charge: Zhou Yumin

