A hundred kilometers south of Beijing, a new city is growing.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the Xiongan New Area will be a historical legacy we will leave to future generations. We must adhere to the concept of “global vision, international standards, Chinese characteristics, and high-point positioning” and strive to build an innovative development demonstration area that implements new development concepts.

From the top-level design and planning to the current large-scale construction in full swing, Xiongan New Area is striving to practice the new development concept of innovation, coordination, green, openness, and sharing. It is constantly leaping forward and telling stories of rapid changes.

Original Title: Heavy Video｜Xiongan’s “New” Transformation





