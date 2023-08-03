Hebei Activates Flood Storage and Detention Areas to Alleviate Extreme Heavy Rainfall

Hebei Province Becomes Hardest Hit Area After Heavy Rainfall in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei

Zhuozhou, Hebei has been declared the hardest hit area after extreme heavy rainfall ravaged Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei, according to CCTV news on August 3. To combat the floods, Hebei has opened seven flood storage and detention areas consecutively. The duration of the dehydration process is expected to last for about one month.

The impact of heavy rainfall since July 28 has caused floods above the warning level in 21 rivers of the five major water systems in the Haihe River Basin, the Beisan River, the Yongding River, the Daqing River, the Ziya River, and the Zhangwei South Canal, as reported on the website of the Ministry of Water Resources. Six rivers exceeded the protection levels, and eight rivers experienced the largest floods ever recorded. It is believed that a basin-wide flood occurred in the Haihe River.

Hebei Provincial Party Committee Secretary, Ni Yuefeng, along with the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, inspected flood prevention and rescue work in Baoding City and Xiong’an New District. He emphasized the importance of implementing flood control measures and creating a line of defense to ensure the stability of the overall social situation. Communication with the National Defense Headquarters has been strengthened to enable the flood storage and detention areas, thus reducing the pressure on Beijing’s flood control and serving as a protective barrier for the capital.

As of August 3, a total of 1.229 million people have been transferred in Hebei Province, with 857,200 individuals relocated from flood storage and detention areas. Over 4,700 rescue teams, comprising more than 100,000 personnel, have been dispatched by Hebei Province. Additionally, more than 2,200 working groups have been sent to heavily affected areas to guide cities and counties in managing heavy rainfall. The Hebei Provincial Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters Office stated that heavy rainfall is still imminent, and flood drainage and detention efforts are ongoing to minimize losses.

Secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee, Ni Yuefeng, inspected the Longmen Reservoir in Mancheng District and the flood storage and detention area of the Xiaoqing River in Zhuozhou City to assess the flood discharge and storage areas’ operation. Ni Yuefeng emphasized the importance of dynamically adjusting the flood discharge flow according to weather changes and upstream water inflows. This strategy aids in flood blocking, peak shifting, and peak cutting to ensure the safety of surrounding areas.

Ni Yuefeng also visited several other locations, such as the Xingaifang Water Conservancy Project in Xiong’an New District, Juhong Canal, South Juma River Right Embankment, and Rongxi Area, to monitor flood control and waterlogging situations. Although Xiong’an New Area has successfully withstood the heavy rainfall without experiencing any dangers like waterlogging, Ni Yuefeng stressed the need for efficient response to the rain. He further emphasized the importance of inspecting the quality of various projects in the area and promptly addressing any leaks or gaps to maintain a high quality standard.

Flood storage and detention areas play a crucial role in flood control. These areas are used to store excess water when reservoirs, embankments, and rivers are unable to prevent floods within the flood control standards. Relying on reservoirs and embankments alone cannot fully handle the random occurrences of extreme weather events. According to Wei Ke, an expert from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, flood storage and detention areas are designed to strike a balance between urban construction cost, comfort, and safety. These areas temporarily store water during excessive flooding to reduce flood control pressure and protect key areas, large cities, and important trunk lines from flooding.

Currently, there are 98 flood storage and detention areas in China, with 28 located in the Haihe River Basin. The Ministry of Water Resources has activated seven flood storage and detention areas to combat the recent heavy rainfall. Zhuozhou, Hebei Province is one of the areas where these efforts are being implemented to minimize the damage caused by the floods.