by admin
From: China Industrial Network

Original title: Hebei added 2 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on September 2, 21 new asymptomatic infections

Worker’s Daily – China Industry Network reporter Li Yulin

According to the Hebei Provincial Health and Health Commission, from 0 to 24:00 on September 2, 2022, 2 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia were added in Hebei (1 in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City and 1 in Xinle City, all of which were screened at centralized isolation points. 21 new cases of asymptomatic infections, including 19 cases in Shijiazhuang City (17 cases in Qiaoxi District, 1 case in Xinhua District, and 1 case in Yuhua District, all were found in centralized isolation points), 2 cases in Chengde City ( Shuangqiao District, found in the centralized isolation point screening). One case of asymptomatic infection was released from medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 2, there were 12 confirmed cases in Hebei; 277 asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation.

See also  24,700 people in quarantine at home in Xianyou County, Putian, Fujian, 4866 people have been sampled for nucleic acid | Home quarantine | COVID-19 | Putian_Sina News

