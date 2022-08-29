Home News Hebei added 3 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on August 28, 42 new asymptomatic infections | Hebei_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Hebei added 3 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on August 28, 42 new asymptomatic infections

Hebei added 3 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on August 28, 42 new asymptomatic infections | Hebei_Sina Finance_Sina.com


Original title: Hebei added 3 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on August 28, 42 new asymptomatic infections

Worker’s Daily-China Industrial Network reporter Li Yulin

According to the Hebei Provincial Health and Health Commission, from 0 to 24:00 on August 28, 2022, there were 3 new confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia in Hebei (Qiaoxi District, Shijiazhuang City); 42 new cases of asymptomatic infections, of which 26 in Shijiazhuang City There were 19 cases in Qiaoxi District, 6 in Yuhua District, and 1 in Luquan District, and 16 in Chengde City (14 in Shuangqiao District and 2 in High-tech Zone). 3 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

As of 24:00 on August 28, there were 4 confirmed cases in Hebei; 132 asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation.

