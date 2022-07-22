Home News Hebei and Liaoning have homicides on the same day, resulting in 5 casualties | Qinghe, Hebei | Yingkou, Liaoning
Hebei and Liaoning have homicides on the same day, resulting in 5 casualties | Qinghe, Hebei | Yingkou, Liaoning

Beijing time:2022-07-22 11:50

[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 22, 2022]On July 21, homicides occurred in Hebei and Liaoning, resulting in 3 deaths and 2 injuries.

On the 21st, the Qinghe County Public Security Bureau of Hebei reported that it received an alarm at 12:00 noon that day, and a criminal case occurred at the gate of Dongfang Huafu Community. The suspect, a 55-year-old man named Chang (from Qinghe County) and the victim, a 41-year-old woman named Meng (from Wei County), were friends. The two had a dispute at the time of the incident. Chang slashed Meng and drove away. A traffic accident occurred during the escape.

Meng died after the rescue failed, and Chang was treated in the hospital.

On the 22nd, the Public Security Bureau of Yingkou City, Liaoning Province reported that at about 10 o’clock at night on the 21st, a deflagration accident occurred in a market house on Xinxing Street, Zhanqian District, Yingkou City, Liaoning Province, resulting in one death and one injury. The deceased was a man Xu. The explosion also injured a nearby resident.

The reason for the explosion was that Xu detonated the liquefied gas tank. Before the detonation, Xu killed the victim Li (male).

In the video posted on the Internet, there was still an open fire burning on the first floor of the store, but the door was missing, the windows were also blown up, and the explosion also spread to surrounding stores.

