On December 12, Hebi City held a scheduling meeting of the Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office to convey the spirit of the province’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control video conference, analyze and judge the city’s epidemic prevention and control situation, and arrange the next step of work. Deputy Mayor Lin Hongjia attended.

Lin Hongjia pointed out that all departments at all levels should highlight the key points of work based on the current epidemic situation, and respond to risks and challenges with a scientific attitude, scientific judgment, and scientific measures. Medical institutions at all levels should act quickly, refine the diagnosis and treatment plan by classification and classification, optimize the medical treatment process and protective measures for medical personnel, allocate sufficient medical forces and material guarantees, and improve comprehensive treatment capabilities. It is necessary to carry out extensive health knowledge education, strengthen publicity and guidance, eliminate the panic of the masses, improve self-protection and self-management capabilities, and be the first person responsible for their own health. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a universal immune barrier, and strengthen the guidance of health services for key places, institutions, and key populations. It is necessary to strengthen vaccination, especially the immunization of the elderly, and promote the realization of full coverage. It is necessary to do a good job in social care, carry out safe drug use prevention and popularization, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.