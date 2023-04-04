What preferential tax policies have been introduced or continued to be implemented this year? What tax incentives are currently available to promote consumption? On April 3, Hebi City held the launching ceremony of the 32nd National Taxation Publicity Month and the press conference of the “Spring Breeze Action for Taxation Convenience” to introduce the activities of this year’s National Taxation Publicity Month and the main measures of the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience of Taxation for the People”, and answered The reporter asked a question.

The theme of this year’s Tax Awareness Month is “Tax Benefits for Thousands of Families, Building Modernization Together” and will run through the entire month of April. During the period, the city’s taxation system will closely focus on the theme of the event, carry out 11 publicity activities such as “study and implement the 20th National Congress, modernize taxation services”, “taxation aids development, and spring breeze to Crane City”, to accurately implement various tax policies and boost the economy The healthy and rapid development of society.

At the same time, this year is the 10th consecutive year that the tax department has carried out the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience of Taxation for the People”, with the theme of “Promoting Benefits to the Civil Affairs and Modernizing Services”. At present, 2 batches of 42 measures in 6 major categories have been launched to facilitate tax payment for the people. It will focus on six aspects, including improving the quality of appeal response, improving the efficiency of policy implementation, improving files for refined services, speeding up intelligent tax handling, streamlining procedures and upgrading, and improving standardized law enforcement. Create new highlights and achieve new improvements.

In order to enhance confidence in market development and better promote consumption recovery, the tax department and relevant departments have introduced a series of preferential tax policies. In terms of promoting the healthy development of the automobile consumer market, first, new energy vehicles purchased between January 1 and December 31 this year will be exempted from vehicle purchase tax; The taxpayers who sell the second-hand cars they buy are subject to a reduced value-added tax of 0.5%. In terms of promoting the guaranteed supply of basic consumer goods, one is to exempt vegetables sold by taxpayers engaged in wholesale and retail of vegetables from value-added tax; second, to exempt some fresh meat and egg products from taxpayers engaged in wholesale and retail of agricultural products . At the same time, for retail, catering, hotel, entertainment, transportation, tourism and other industries, the tax department will accurately and efficiently implement preferential tax policies for relevant industries, strengthen publicity of tax preferential policies, provide real-time online counseling, and provide incremental invoice services through multiple channels And other ways to escort the continuous recovery of the consumer market.