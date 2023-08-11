Hebi City Highlights Progress in Optimizing Business Environment and Cross-Border Trade

Hebi City Achieves Success in Optimizing Business Environment

Hebi City recently held its fourth press conference on optimizing the business environment, where significant progress and achievements were reported by the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The Municipal Bureau of Commerce highlighted its efforts to promote precise investment promotion and stabilize foreign investment and trade. By creating a new frontier of opening up with high quality, Hebi City has established itself as a model for investment promotion, combining “business environment + industrial ecology + investment promotion system.” The city was selected as the only pilot city in the province to promote the construction of a national-level county-level commercial system. Furthermore, Hebi City has consistently ranked second in the province in the comprehensive assessment of business work and comprehensive evaluation of investment promotion, with a stable growth rate of foreign capital securing a top-three position in the province.

In terms of open cooperation, Hebi City has established dedicated classes for Hong Kong capital, Taiwan capital, Japan and South Korea, and the world‘s top 500 companies. Through the accelerated construction of industrial ecology, the city has successfully achieved both quality and quantity of investment. In the first half of 2023, Hebi City signed and implemented 171 and 126 new projects, respectively. Additionally, the city attracted 21.69 billion yuan in foreign funds, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.18%, ranking first in the province. Looking ahead, Hebi City aims to attract more investment through the “five-to-five fight” campaign to ensure a successful year.

Trade and investment facilitation has been a priority for Hebi City, which has established a joint meeting system to utilize foreign capital and stabilize foreign trade. This initiative has helped enterprises obtain provincial-level foreign economic and trade development funds totaling 10.76 million yuan. Additionally, urban infrastructure supporting fees have been reduced or exempted by 10.9 million yuan. The city has also built a new platform for opening up to the outside world, with Henan Hebi Electronic Information International Cooperation Industrial Park being recognized as one of the first batch of international cooperation parks in the province. Furthermore, Chaoge International Export Supervision Warehouse successfully passed inspection and acceptance, and Hebi Comprehensive Bonded Zone has made new breakthroughs in its application for construction.

The Municipal Intermediate People’s Court focused on the “six most” goals, with a particular emphasis on contract implementation indicators. The city’s two-level courts have established a people’s court litigation and mediation docking mechanism, resulting in the successful mediation of 8,008 cases out of a total of 12,609 cases mediated since 2022. Furthermore, enterprise-related cases have been given a “green label” to reduce the cost of litigation time for business entities. The court aims to shorten the average trial time for these cases to 24.45 days. Through the use of information technology, the court has filed 98.78% of cases online, facilitated 90.16% of online payments, and achieved a 95.75% electronic delivery rate.

Regarding bankruptcy indicators, Hebi City has adhered to the principle of “collecting all receivables.” The city’s courts have accepted a total of 144 bankruptcy cases since 2022, including 14 bankruptcy liquidation cases and 130 bankruptcy reorganization cases. Streamlined cancellation procedures have enabled the cancellation of bankrupt enterprises on the same day as the end of the procedure. Additionally, the city’s courts have achieved an average trial time of only 35 days for the conversion from enforcement to bankruptcy. The bankruptcy trial working mechanism has also been improved through the establishment of a cross-regional cooperation mechanism for administrators and case node assessments.

The Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has led the way in building a “one-map” business collaborative approval management system in the province. This system enables the reduction of approval time for the entire process of general investment projects to within 30 days, placing Hebi City at an advanced level in the province. By implementing the “Internet + government service” working model, the bureau has achieved digital management of the entire project approval process and parallel approval through the “four synchronizations.” Consequently, Hebi City has achieved a parallel approval rate of over 98% for engineering construction projects, maintained a 100% joint acceptance rate, and an impressive “zero” overdue rate.

Hebi City’s continuous efforts to optimize the business environment have enhanced project satisfaction and a sense of gain among investors. By consolidating the work responsibilities of various departments and providing comprehensive services for project approval, the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has established Hebi City as a “stuck helper” working mechanism inside and outside the province.

With its impressive achievements, Hebi City continues to attract investment and improve its business environment, positioning itself as a leader in the province and a model for other cities to follow.

