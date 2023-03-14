On March 11, Hebi City participated in the mobilization meeting of the Second Henan Vocational Skills Competition. The persons in charge of the organizers, contestants, instructors, project referees and relevant persons in charge of the counties and districts participated in the mobilization meeting.

This meeting is not only a mobilization meeting, but also a swearing-in meeting. It aims to further mobilize the contestants, instructors, referees, and selected units to go all out to prepare for the battle and ensure excellent results in the second Henan Vocational Skills Competition.

The meeting notified the holding of the second vocational skills competition in Hebi City and the preparations for participating in the second vocational skills competition in Henan Province. The representatives of the winners in the first vocational skills competition in Henan Province and their participation in the second vocational skills competition in Henan Province Representatives of contestants, referees, instructors, and contestants’ selection units made speeches.

The meeting pointed out that the vocational skills competition is a good platform for skilled talents to demonstrate their superb skills and learn from each other, and it plays an important role in strengthening the team of skilled workers and promoting economic and social development. It is necessary to enhance confidence to meet the competition, go all out to win the gold medal, and organize and arrange carefully. All contestants, instructors, event referees, and selection units must establish a sense of the overall situation, earnestly prepare for the competition, train hard, carefully organize and strengthen guarantees, and ensure that all competitions are completed. The work was implemented with high standards and high quality. It is necessary to strengthen the use of competitions to promote training and construction, vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, continuously expand the team of skilled talents, and provide strong support for skilled talents for the construction of high-quality development demonstration cities in the new era.