Hebi City’s Achievements in Optimizing the Business Environment: Progress and Highlights

Hebi City Excels in Optimizing Business Environment

Hebi City recently held its fourth press conference on optimizing the business environment, during which the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development shared updates and achievements in various aspects of the city’s business environment.

The Municipal Bureau of Commerce focused on precise investment promotion and the stabilization of foreign investment and foreign trade. It has been working towards creating a new frontier of opening up with high quality. The city has been selected as the only pilot city in the province to promote the construction of a national-level county-level commercial system. In terms of business work and investment promotion, Hebi City ranked second in the province for two consecutive years and achieved stable growth in foreign capital.

The city also focused on open cooperation and capacity expansion, establishing special classes for Hong Kong capital, Taiwan capital, Japan and South Korea, and the world‘s top 500 companies. In the first half of 2023, Hebi City signed and implemented a total of 171 and 126 projects respectively, with foreign funds amounting to 21.69 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.18%. This ranked first in the province and marked a successful start for the year. The city plans to focus on attracting investments in the second half of the year to achieve its annual targets.

Efforts to facilitate trade and investment have also been ongoing. Hebi City established a joint meeting system for utilizing foreign capital and stabilizing foreign trade, helping enterprises obtain provincial-level foreign economic and trade development funds and reducing or exempting urban infrastructure supporting fees. The city also built a new platform for opening up to the outside world, with the Henan Hebi Electronic Information International Cooperation Industrial Park being recognized as one of the first batch of international cooperation parks in the province.

The Municipal Intermediate People’s Court has focused on implementing the “six most” goals. It established a people’s court litigation and mediation docking mechanism, successfully mediating over 8,000 cases since 2022. The court also opened a green channel for enterprise-related cases, significantly reducing the cost of litigation time for businesses. In 2023, approximately 6,591 enterprise-related cases will receive “green labels”, and the average trial time will be shortened to 24.45 days. The court has also made efforts to increase the mitigation and exemption of litigation fees, improve work efficiency through the use of information technology, and streamline bankruptcy procedures.

The Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has taken the lead in building a “one-map” business collaborative approval management system in the province. This system streamlines the approval process for general investment projects and has reduced the approval time to within 30 days. Hebi City has also achieved a high parallel approval rate for engineering construction projects, reaching more than 98%.

Overall, Hebi City has made significant progress in optimizing the business environment and attracting investments. The city’s efforts to stabilize foreign trade, promote investment, and facilitate trade have yielded positive results, positioning Hebi as a favorable destination for businesses. The continuous improvement of the business environment is expected to drive further economic growth and development in the city.

