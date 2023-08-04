Hebi City’s Second Press Conference Highlights Progress in Business Environment Optimization

Hebi City Holds Second Press Conference on Business Environment Optimization

Hebi City recently held its second press conference on optimizing the business environment, providing updates on various aspects of the city’s government procurement, innovation and entrepreneurship activity, industrial chain and industrial cluster work progress, achievements, and notable highlights. Representatives from the Municipal Finance Bureau, Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, and Municipal Industry and Information Technology Bureau were present to share information and answer questions from reporters.

The Municipal Finance Bureau highlighted its commitment to the concept of “project is king” and its efforts to secure pilot demonstrations and financial support. This year, the bureau successfully obtained 4.64 billion yuan in funds from higher authorities, securing national-level pilot projects such as ecological restoration demonstration projects of abandoned mines. Additionally, it obtained special bonds amounting to 3.55 billion 100 million yuan to support the construction of 46 key projects. Notable achievements include the establishment of the first 5G government service hall in Hebi City and the implementation of the queuing system “Smart appointment Hebi,” which ranked second in terms of electronic certificate generation in the province.

In the first half of this year, Hebi City exceeded 500 million yuan in tax cuts and fee reductions, with over 60 million yuan in reductions or exemptions for small and micro enterprises. The city also implemented 120 million yuan in funds to benefit enterprises and the people, including interest discounts on entrepreneurial guarantee loans and rewards and subsidies. Moreover, a 100 million yuan “1+N” loan risk compensation fund pool was set up, providing financing solutions for 53 enterprises amounting to 125 million yuan.

Efforts were also made to improve SME procurement, such as the establishment of a review mechanism specifically for SME procurement and the promotion of “political procurement security” and “political procurement loan” businesses to reduce enterprise participation costs. To resolve disputes in government procurement, Hebi City pioneered the establishment of a government procurement administrative adjudication center in the province, ensuring fair, standardized, and orderly government procurement. In June, the province’s first city-level government procurement association was established, with over 70 representative organizations and suppliers joining to enhance industry self-discipline management and standardize industry order.

Hebi City has achieved full coverage of the electronic government procurement system, resulting in “zero running time” and same-day processing for procurement transactions. The city has led in interconnecting the electronic government procurement system with the integrated budget management system in the province. Additionally, Hebi established the local “E Huicai” electronic platform, forming a “dual electronic store” with the provincial government procurement electronic mall. Currently, 312 small and medium-sized enterprises in Hebi City have joined the platform, making “E Huicai” a recognized business card of the Hebi Municipal Government.

The city has also prioritized the implementation of high-energy level technological innovation platforms. The Hebi Branch of the Provincial Academy of Sciences has become operational, and the Mozi Laboratory was unveiled in July. Moreover, the first pilot test and achievement transformation base of the Shennong Seed Industry Laboratory landed in Hebi. With three provincial-level pilot test bases, Hebi City ranked third in the province.

Since 2022, Hebi City has conducted over 30 scientific and technological activities, benefiting more than 300 enterprises. The turnover of technology contracts has doubled for four consecutive years, with registered technology contracts reaching 774 million yuan, ranking first in the province in terms of growth rate. In the first half of 2023, the turnover of technology contracts amounted to 796 million yuan. Hebi Science and Technology Innovation City was approved to build a demonstration zone for the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements in Henan Province, hosting seven award-winning scientific research achievements at the 2022 Provincial Science and Technology Progress Awards.

The financial investment in science and technology in Hebi City reached 720 million yuan in 2022, placing the city among the top in the province. Additionally, products like the “Science and Technology Innovation Loan” and “Hechuang Guarantee” were launched, creating a “Hebi Model” of technology finance that is linked with “Insurance Loan” and “government, bank, insurance, and enterprise” risk sharing. In 2022, 113 enterprises in Hebi City received enterprise research and development subsidies, amounting to rewards totaling 28.1172 million yuan.

Hebi City’s achievements in technological innovation and industrial development have been recognized. The city’s Smart Island was selected as the first batch of Henan Province Smart Islands, while the electronic core industry (electronic appliances) cluster was chosen as one of the first batch of strategic emerging industry clusters in the province. The first phase of the new smart city project has been completed, with the second phase undergoing accelerated development. Eight artificial intelligence application scenarios, including the “5G+” intelligent emergency comprehensive application, were selected as part of the first batch of typical application scenarios for digital transformation in Henan Province.

To accelerate the development of key industrial chains, Hebi City issued a promotion plan to cultivate 10 major industrial clusters, including electronic appliances and magnesium-based new materials. The responsible units of each chain leader have completed crucial tasks, including the preparation of action plans and the establishment of “one map and six lists.”

Hebi City has also implemented the digital empowerment industry transformation action, aiming to cultivate national-level and provincial-level green factories, a provincial-level green supply chain enterprise, and provincial-level manufacturing “head goose” enterprises. This year, seven new provincial-level smart factories and 11 new provincial-level “specialized and special new” enterprises were added, bringing the respective totals to 45 and 63.

The city has made significant efforts to support enterprises through initiatives like the “Ten Thousand People Helping Ten Thousand Enterprises” campaign. Corporate problems were successfully solved for 5,015 companies, and 121 special policy presentations were conducted to benefit enterprises. Additionally, 312 matchmaking activities focusing on production, sales, and employment were organized. The success rate for problem-solving and corporate satisfaction both reached 100%. Hebi City’s service model of “enterprise service + industrial ecology” has received praise, being recognized as an excellent collective in the province for two consecutive years.

In November 2022, Hebi City was designated as the “National Security Emergency Industry Demonstration Base Establishment Unit.” Furthermore, the 2023 China Industrial Transfer and Development Matchmaking Event (Henan) successfully took place in June, resulting in the signing of 18 projects with a total investment of 29.4 billion yuan.

The second press conference on optimizing the business environment provided valuable insights into Hebi City’s progress and achievements in various sectors. Overall, the city’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial development demonstrates its determination to build a thriving economy and attractive business ecosystem.

