“Thank you for always thinking about and caring about me. The monthly relief and pension are sent to the ‘one card’ on time. It really saves us a lot of trouble.” On February 15, 67-year-old Mr. Wang received a I was very excited when I received the return call from the bureau staff. Basic pensions for urban and rural residents in Hebi City, rural subsistence allowances, and protection funds for extremely poor people will be directly distributed to the accounts of the aid recipients through the “one-card” fund for benefiting the people and farmers every month.

People’s livelihood is the foundation of stability and the foundation of harmony. For a long time, Hebi City has taken the protection and improvement of people’s livelihood as its top priority, insisted on tilting financial funds to people’s livelihood, integrated multiple resources, continued to make efforts to make up for the shortcomings of people’s livelihood, weaved a tight security network for people’s livelihood, and used financial efforts to increase the temperature of benefiting the people.

Focus on vulnerable groups and secure the bottom line of people’s livelihood. In order to further do a good job in the minimum living guarantee and the assistance and support of the extremely poor in 2023, and accelerate the promotion of the urban and rural integration of the social assistance system, starting from January 1, 2023, the rural minimum living security and the security standards for the extremely poor in Hebi City will be raised again. 420 yuan per month increased to 440 yuan per person per month, and the level of financial subsidies increased from 210 yuan per capita per month to 220 yuan per capita per month per month. The basic living standard of the extremely poor in rural areas has been raised from 546 yuan per person per month to 572 yuan per person per month. Up to now, Hebi City has raised 110 million yuan in 2023 assistance subsidies for the needy people, which will be used for subsistence allowances, assistance and support for extremely poor people, temporary assistance, assistance for vagrants and beggars, and basic living guarantees for orphans.

Whatever the masses care about and expect, that’s where the government’s “real money” will go. In 2023, the basic pension of the basic pension insurance for urban and rural residents will also be raised again, increasing from the original 118 yuan per person per month to 128 yuan per person per month, which further guarantees the basic life of the urban and rural residents participating in the insurance. This is also the eighth time that Hebi City has raised the standard of treatment since the implementation of the social pension insurance system for urban and rural residents in 2010. Up to now, Hebi City has raised a total of 226 million yuan in financial subsidies at all levels for the distribution of basic pensions for urban and rural residents’ endowment insurance, benefiting more than 200,000 urban and rural residents who are over 60 years old and meet the conditions for receiving endowment insurance for urban and rural residents. Further promote the improvement of the city’s urban and rural residents’ endowment insurance benefits, and promote the healthy development of the city’s urban and rural residents’ endowment insurance and social harmony and stability.

