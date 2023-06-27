Hector Abad Faciolince, wounded in the middle of a bombardment in Ukraine

Héctor Abad Faciolince traveled to Ukraine to “defend freedom”

When the war in Ukraine broke out, the former high commissioner for peace in Colombia Sergio Jaramillo created Aguanta Ukraine, a movement that has now led this European country to the Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince: “In order to tell the truth, you have to defend freedom.”

This is the argument expressed in telephone statements to EFE by the author of “The oblivion that we will be” while the anti-missile alarms sound in Kramatorsk (Ukraine), where he is together with Jaramillo himself, with whom he attended the Kiev Book Fair, held from June 22 to 25.

“It has been a very exciting book fair, the same people from kyiv told me that, since the beginning of the war, they had not seen so many people together because in a war, if there is an attack, many would die, but they, defying everything, had left,” says Abad.

Also read: “I do not give reasons to read my novels. I am a writer, not a book seller”

He admits that he went to this literary event “more as an activist than as a writer”. Because he was one of the first to join Aguanta Ukraine, also supported by other Latin American authors and artists such as Isabel Allende, Soledad Álvarez or Jorge Drexler.

Beauty against horror: Héctor Abad Faciolince

After attending the fair last Saturday, Abad (his book “El olvido que seremos” is translated into Ukrainian) He embarked on a journey to the front lines, to Bakhmut, where, he says, everything is “very hard.”

“The closer you get to the front,” he describes, “the destruction is more evident, the demolished buildings, the bridges, the stories of the people, everything is more painful.” The author refers to stories he has seen firsthand, such as that of the Ukrainian author Volodymyr Vakulenko, kidnapped during the Russian occupation of Izium, in the Kharkov region, and whose body was found in 2022 in a mass grave in the city with two gunshot wounds.

“Before the occupation began, he suspected what could happen to him and buried the diary of his last days before the siege in the garden of his house. And now they have found it”, recounts. So, in situations like this, the Colombian writer defends that “beauty does not save us from war, but beauty is what can remain and what we always fight for.”

“It is -he adds- what they are trying to create after the war, even after the war, beauty is what we are defending in recent times because truth and beauty are similar. In order to tell the truth, you have to defend freedom.”

It may interest you: Héctor Abad’s controversy for comparing the coronavirus with feminism

Héctor Abad Faciolince stepped on war territory in Ukraine

During this trip to Ukraine, which will last until this Friday (when they return to Madrid), Abad has also seen “buildings split in half” and has been to places visited 24 hours earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Today we were at a gas station where he was yesterday and Some officers arrived and told us that this station was being targeted by the Russians and that we should leave.”, recounts. But also, during these days he has seen how the Ukrainian people get “pissed off” when they are told that the war “has been going on for more than a year”, because for them “it started in 2013 with the (Russian) invasion of Crimea and with the sending of troops east of Ukraine”.

With a silence broken only by those alarms, Abad has already learned that he doesn’t run if the Ukrainians don’t. “They have some apps and they see what kind of alarm it is, so if they don’t move to the shelter, neither do we.”he concludes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

