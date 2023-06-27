Héctor Cárdenas assumes the position of Technical Director of the Colombia Sub 23 National Team

In a decision made during the session of the Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation, it was announced that Héctor Cárdenas has been appointed as the new Technical Director of the Colombia Under 23 National Team.

His main objective will be to lead the team in search of qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Cárdenas, a renowned Colombian strategist, reaches this position after qualifying the Colombian Under 20 National Team for the FIFA World Cup in Argentina, where the team reached the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Colombian Under 23 team will face important challenges, including its participation in the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic, which will take place in Venezuela next year. These competitions will serve as a platform to seek the longed-for Olympic classification.

It should be noted that this will be the fourth time that Héctor Cárdenas has directed a national team, having been in charge of the Colombia Sub 17, Sub 20 and Colombia Senior Selection as manager. In addition to his new role as Under 23 Technical Director, the 43-year-old coach from Cali and his coaching staff will continue to lead the Colombia Under 20 National Team in future competitions.

The Colombian Football Federation has placed its trust in Héctor Cárdenas due to his outstanding performance in the development and training of young talents, as well as his ability to guide teams towards important sporting achievements. It is expected that his vast experience and knowledge will contribute to the success of the Colombia Under 23 National Team in the challenging challenges that lie ahead.