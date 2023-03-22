Hector Paredes Escobar, after a few months, returns to the direction of the Loja No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL); last Friday, March 17, he took office.

The authority, in a brief dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that these days it is in a transition process, receiving the information from Gabriela Ortega Criollo, who was in charge of the office until the previous week.

“I am reviewing the documentation and a series of data to find out the number of inmates and the current situation,” he said.

Consider

His first administration within the CPL-Loja was from August 2021 to January 2022.

He said that, due to the work carried out while he was in office on that occasion, his resume was considered by managers at the national level to resume his work in this jurisdiction.

Héctor Paredes specified that, “although in Loja there are no major problems within the Center, it will coordinate with the National Police and the Infantry Brigade to carry out comprehensive work.”

Performance

The authority is of rank lieutenant colonel of the Ecuadorian Army, military in passive service.

He has held functions in some public and private institutions, worked at the Lauro Guerreo Military College, former commander of the Loja Fire Department, former manager of Petro Comercial, in Catamayo; among others. (YO).

Given

He assumed the office on Friday, March 17.