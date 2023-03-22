Home News Héctor Paredes returns to the direction of the Loja Nº1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL) – breaking latest news
News

Héctor Paredes returns to the direction of the Loja Nº1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL) – breaking latest news

by admin
Héctor Paredes returns to the direction of the Loja Nº1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL) – breaking latest news

Hector Paredes Escobar, after a few months, returns to the direction of the Loja No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL); last Friday, March 17, he took office.

The authority, in a brief dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that these days it is in a transition process, receiving the information from Gabriela Ortega Criollo, who was in charge of the office until the previous week.

“I am reviewing the documentation and a series of data to find out the number of inmates and the current situation,” he said.

Consider

His first administration within the CPL-Loja was from August 2021 to January 2022.

He said that, due to the work carried out while he was in office on that occasion, his resume was considered by managers at the national level to resume his work in this jurisdiction.

Héctor Paredes specified that, “although in Loja there are no major problems within the Center, it will coordinate with the National Police and the Infantry Brigade to carry out comprehensive work.”

Performance

The authority is of rank lieutenant colonel of the Ecuadorian Army, military in passive service.

He has held functions in some public and private institutions, worked at the Lauro Guerreo Military College, former commander of the Loja Fire Department, former manager of Petro Comercial, in Catamayo; among others. (YO).

Given

He assumed the office on Friday, March 17.

See also  Guangzhou's 2021 high school entrance examination will not be included in the province's unified examination and the adjustment of the examination time will not affect the organization of the high school entrance examination in other cities.

You may also like

Anticipated political campaign in search of external vote?

They investigate a new massacre in Cauca

“If something is missing and there isn’t, it’s...

Icetex will reach remote municipalities in Colombia.

Robbery with tobacco knife in Florence, young man...

Homicidal gang members are sentenced to up to...

Attention! This Wednesday there will be no electricity...

US Open, historic announcement: from this year free-to-air...

CC reaffirms dismissal of ex-authorities of the CPCCS

Prosecutor investigates Minsalud and Invima for shortage of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy